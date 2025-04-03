The comeback of a legend: Dell's Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop is up for grabs
Remember Alienware gaming laptops? They're making a comeback in a big way with the latest flagship Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop.
This beast was first presented at CES 2025 some months ago and now, with the start of April, it's finally available to order. It will ship starting April 30, so if you can't wait any longer, it's best that you place a reservation order right now and avoid further delays.
What almost any gamer would expect out of a flagship gaming laptop is certainly present here – at the heart of the laptop is the top-shelf Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU and NVIDIA Blackwell GPU.
The Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor reaches a peak turbo speed of 5.4GHz and boasts 24 cores with a total of 40 MB L2 cache. This ranks it as one of the best laptop processor options currently available, outperforming AMD's Ryzen 9 7945HX3D by a bit.
The 2025 iteration of the Area-51 features a redesigned magnesium alloy chassis with enhanced cooling. Larger air vents, additional fans, increased copper usage, and a new thermal interface material improve heat dissipation. Dell states that these upgrades allow the laptop to sustain a higher power draw of up to 240W TDP without increasing noise levels.
Visually, the Area-51 embraces smooth, rounded edges, moving away from the boxy designs common in gaming laptops. The hinges are discreetly positioned to maintain a sleek look. Connectivity options include three USB Type-A 3.2 15Gbps ports (one with PowerShare), two Thunderbolt/USB Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a card reader.
There are two sizes to choose from, depending on your needs (and budget). The 16-inch Alienware Area-51 laptop is priced at $3,200, while the 18-inch model starts at $3,400, so the difference between them is just $200. I'd personally totally go with the larger variant since the $200 is not that much of a dealbreaker, but, hey, if you prioritize compact laptops, the 16-inch one is a great option.
Image credit – Dell
The base model includes a QHD+ screen (3200 x 1800 resolution) with refresh rates between 240Hz and 300Hz, G-Sync support, 32 GB of super fast RAM, and a 1 TB SSD storage. Users can upgrade to 64 GB of RAM and a 2 TB SSD if needed.
