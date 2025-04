The comeback of a legend: Dell's Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop is up for grabs

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Remember Alienware gaming laptops? They're making a comeback in a big way with the latest flagship Alienware Area-51 gaming laptop.This beast was first presented at CES 2025 some months ago and now, with the start of April, it's finally available to order . It will ship starting April 30, so if you can't wait any longer, it's best that you place a reservation order right now and avoid further delays.There are two sizes to choose from, depending on your needs (and budget). The 16-inch Alienware Area-51 laptop is priced at $3,200, while the 18-inch model starts at $3,400, so the difference between them is just $200. I'd personally totally go with the larger variant since the $200 is not that much of a dealbreaker, but, hey, if you prioritize compact laptops, the 16-inch one is a great option.What almost any gamer would expect out of a flagship gaming laptop is certainly present here – at the heart of the laptop is the top-shelf Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU and NVIDIA Blackwell GPU.The Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor reaches a peak turbo speed of 5.4GHz and boasts 24 cores with a total of 40 MB L2 cache. This ranks it as one of the best laptop processor options currently available, outperforming AMD's Ryzen 9 7945HX3D by a bit.The base model includes a QHD+ screen (3200 x 1800 resolution) with refresh rates between 240Hz and 300Hz, G-Sync support, 32 GB of super fast RAM, and a 1 TB SSD storage. Users can upgrade to 64 GB of RAM and a 2 TB SSD if needed.The 2025 iteration of the Area-51 features a redesigned magnesium alloy chassis with enhanced cooling. Larger air vents, additional fans, increased copper usage, and a new thermal interface material improve heat dissipation. Dell states that these upgrades allow the laptop to sustain a higher power draw of up to 240W TDP without increasing noise levels.Visually, the Area-51 embraces smooth, rounded edges, moving away from the boxy designs common in gaming laptops. The hinges are discreetly positioned to maintain a sleek look. Connectivity options include three USB Type-A 3.2 15Gbps ports (one with PowerShare), two Thunderbolt/USB Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a card reader.