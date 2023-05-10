Google will have AI write your emails and reply to your incoming texts

If you find it hard to write an email for any situation, don't worry because Google has an AI-powered feature on the way called "Help me write." As an example, Google CEO Sundar Pichai showed today during Google I/O how the feature could be used to write an email to an airline requesting a refund for a canceled flight. Using past correspondence you've had with the airline to add the date of travel and the flight number, the feature writes a complete email that you can add to, edit, or just send.









From Smart Reply ️ “Help me write” in Gmail ↓#GoogleIOpic.twitter.com/u0ILECSMN4 — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

You can also choose to refine the email by choosing to elaborate it and make it longer, shorten the email to make it succinct, make it more formal, or you can tap on "I'm feeling lucky" to see what comes up. The goal is to allow AI to save you time by writing these emails that might normally take up your time.



A feature that we first mentioned last week, Magic Compose, is now official after being introduced at Google I/O. The AI-powered Magic Compose will help those using the Messages by Google app respond to text messages and recommend replies based on the context of the incoming message. It will also allow you to compose a response in different styles. For example, if you wish, you can even have a response crafted for you as though it was written by William Shakespeare. Magic Compose will start to roll out this summer as a beta release.





Coming in Android 14 will be customized lock screens with new shortcuts and a wide variety of clocks. And arriving first on Pixel devices starting next month will be emoji wallpapers that allow you to use your favorite emoji combinations to 'paper' your lock screen. And with cinematic wallpaper, you can use your favorite photos as lock screen wallpaper. These pictures will come to life when you tilt your phone or unlock the device.









But there's more. Generative AI will create custom wallpaper for you by asking you to answer certain questions about a wallpaper design that you have in mind. Your phone will use AI to create the wallpaper and with Material You, the color palette of your Android system will match the color of your wallpaper.