A new patent filing suggests Samsung may be developing a foldable mobile gaming device

An image of a Samsung device used for gaming
Samsung is reportedly developing a handheld gaming console with a folding display. This is according to a patent that was discovered that was filed by Samsung recently on the WIPO (World Intellectional Property Organization) website.

The patent, which Samsung Display Co. specifically filed, depicts a device with a flip-style folding design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip6. This design could make the rumored console very portable, allowing gamers to easily carry it in their pockets.

The patent also reveals that the console will have built-in gaming controls, such as joysticks or d-pads on either side and additional buttons on the bottom. The display is expected to use Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass technology, which is also used in their folding phones.

An image of the patent filed by Samsung for a foldable gaming device
Samsung Display Co. patent for a foldable mobile gaming device. | Image credit — WIPO


As it usually goes with patent filings, it's unclear if this design will ever be released, but it suggests that Samsung is considering entering the handheld gaming market. With their experience in foldable technology, Samsung could potentially create a very appealing device for gamers.

Samsung as a brand already has a very loyal following, and the possibility of a foldable gaming device made by the company could look like a very attractive option to those users. Of course, the same applies to those who are not particularly big Samsung mobile fans but appreciate the display technology used throughout their products.

That said, I am very curious to see how Samsung's expertise in foldable displays could translate to a gaming device. If they can create a console that is both portable and powerful, it could be a real game-changer.

Additionally, should this device ever come to market, I'd be eager to see how it compares to existing handheld consoles in terms of performance, battery life, and price. It would also be interesting to see what kind of games would be available on the platform. Samsung recently brought their mobile cloud gaming service to Galaxy devices, so this could definitely be a starting point for any future Samsung gaming devices.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

