A new patent filing suggests Samsung may be developing a foldable mobile gaming device
Samsung is reportedly developing a handheld gaming console with a folding display. This is according to a patent that was discovered that was filed by Samsung recently on the WIPO (World Intellectional Property Organization) website.
The patent, which Samsung Display Co. specifically filed, depicts a device with a flip-style folding design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip6. This design could make the rumored console very portable, allowing gamers to easily carry it in their pockets.
As it usually goes with patent filings, it's unclear if this design will ever be released, but it suggests that Samsung is considering entering the handheld gaming market. With their experience in foldable technology, Samsung could potentially create a very appealing device for gamers.
Samsung as a brand already has a very loyal following, and the possibility of a foldable gaming device made by the company could look like a very attractive option to those users. Of course, the same applies to those who are not particularly big Samsung mobile fans but appreciate the display technology used throughout their products.
Additionally, should this device ever come to market, I'd be eager to see how it compares to existing handheld consoles in terms of performance, battery life, and price. It would also be interesting to see what kind of games would be available on the platform. Samsung recently brought their mobile cloud gaming service to Galaxy devices, so this could definitely be a starting point for any future Samsung gaming devices.
The patent also reveals that the console will have built-in gaming controls, such as joysticks or d-pads on either side and additional buttons on the bottom. The display is expected to use Samsung's Ultra Thin Glass technology, which is also used in their folding phones.
Samsung Display Co. patent for a foldable mobile gaming device. | Image credit — WIPO
That said, I am very curious to see how Samsung's expertise in foldable displays could translate to a gaming device. If they can create a console that is both portable and powerful, it could be a real game-changer.
