A new patent filing suggests Samsung may be developing a foldable mobile gaming device

As it usually goes with patent filings, it's unclear if this design will ever be released, but it suggests that Samsung is considering entering the handheld gaming market. With their experience in foldable technology, Samsung could potentially create a very appealing device for gamers.Samsung as a brand already has a very loyal following, and the possibility of a foldable gaming device made by the company could look like a very attractive option to those users. Of course, the same applies to those who are not particularly big Samsung mobile fans but appreciate the display technology used throughout their products.That said, I am very curious to see how Samsung's expertise in foldable displays could translate to a gaming device. If they can create a console that is both portable and powerful, it could be a real game-changer.Additionally, should this device ever come to market, I'd be eager to see how it compares to existing handheld consoles in terms of performance, battery life, and price. It would also be interesting to see what kind of games would be available on the platform. Samsung recently brought their mobile cloud gaming service to Galaxy devices, so this could definitely be a starting point for any future Samsung gaming devices.