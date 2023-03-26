Your wishlist features may finally make it to iOS 17

The latest iPhone operating system, iOS 16, introduced many new features and visual changes such as a customizable Lock Screen, live activities, skipping CAPTCHAs, and the capability to unsend and edit iMessages. It was quite a buggy release though and Apple had to release several fixes to address issues with it. This, along with Apple's focus on its rumored mixed-reality headset's xrOS operating system, was expected to negatively impact iOS 17 but it now looks like the next iOS version will be more than a stability update.





Bloomberg' s Mark Gurman said iOS 17, which is codenamed Dawn, would have fewer major changes than initially planned. In the latest edition of his In January,s Mark Gurman said iOS 17, which is codenamed Dawn, would have fewer major changes than initially planned. In the latest edition of his Sunday newsletter , the esteemed journalist says that iOS 17 won't just focus on ironing out bugs and improving performance. Apple has changed its strategy and iOS 17 is now expected to have several new features.









It's still not going to be as big of an update as iOS 16 though but it could include many user-requested features. Gurman didn't go into the specifics about the features. But, as always, we have rumors to fill in the gaps.







