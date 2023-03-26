Your wishlist features may finally make it to iOS 17
The latest iPhone operating system, iOS 16, introduced many new features and visual changes such as a customizable Lock Screen, live activities, skipping CAPTCHAs, and the capability to unsend and edit iMessages. It was quite a buggy release though and Apple had to release several fixes to address issues with it. This, along with Apple's focus on its rumored mixed-reality headset's xrOS operating system, was expected to negatively impact iOS 17 but it now looks like the next iOS version will be more than a stability update.
In January, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said iOS 17, which is codenamed Dawn, would have fewer major changes than initially planned. In the latest edition of his Sunday newsletter, the esteemed journalist says that iOS 17 won't just focus on ironing out bugs and improving performance. Apple has changed its strategy and iOS 17 is now expected to have several new features.
The hope was to avoid the problems of iOS 16, an ambitious update that suffered from missed deadlines and a buggy start. But later in the development process, the strategy changed. The iOS 17 release is now expected to boast several “nice to have” features, even if it lacks a tentpole improvement like last year’s revamped lock screen." Mark Gurman
It's still not going to be as big of an update as iOS 16 though but it could include many user-requested features. Gurman didn't go into the specifics about the features. But, as always, we have rumors to fill in the gaps.
First of all, it's highly likely that iOS 17 will allow sideloading, meaning you wouldn't be dependent on App Store for app downloads. Other than that, Apple may revamp iMessage with a new home, chat rooms, video clips, and AR chat features. A leaker with a questionable track record had also said that iOS 17 would largely focus on stability and efficiency and Apple could make changes to Mail, Fitness, Wallet, Home, and Find My apps. iOS 17 may also come with an app for Apple's AR/VR headset.
iOS 17 will likely be announced at the next Worldwide Developers Conference, which will apparently take place on June 5 and will be rolled out to eligible iPhones (iPhone XS and later models, presumably) sometime around mid-September.
