YouTube Music expands podcast support to more countries

9to5Google According to, the popular streaming platform has extended its podcast feature to listeners in Brazil and Canada. While there has been no official announcement yet, YouTube Music had previously stated that it planned to expand the podcast support to other countries shortly after its introduction in the US.





With the podcast feature, YouTube Music allows users to easily find and listen to podcasts by searching for specific shows or exploring various categories. The platform also offers personalized recommendations based on individual listening history, making it simple to discover new podcast content.



The podcasts feature now comes with a redesigned user experience that includes podcasts as part of the mood filters on the Home page. Alongside the other five mood filters, such as Keep listening and Recommend episodes, the "Podcasts" option will appear. Upon selection, users will be presented with a dedicated feed featuring categories like Gaming, True Crime, Society & Culture, Comedy, etc.



In the Library tab, podcasts now join the filter for Playlists, Songs, Albums, and Artists. Users can create an Auto playlist for "New Episodes" from their subscribed shows and access a collection of previously saved episodes for later listening. Subscribed podcasts will be conveniently organized within the Library alongside other music content.



The Now Playing screen offers several useful features, including a 10-second rewind and 30-second forward option, playback speed adjustment, sleep timer, and access to show details.



Notably, offline and background playback is available to all users, regardless of whether they have a YouTube Premium subscription. However, it is important to note that only podcasts or channels that have uploaded video versions of episodes will be accessible within the YouTube Music platform.