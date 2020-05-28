You can now save tweets as drafts and schedule them for later





And now, the microblogging website has announced two nifty features.





Draft Tweets





When you are in the middle of writing a tweet and have to leave it midway for some reason, you can now save it as a draft. Just tap 'X' and then select 'Save' to ensure the unfinished tweet is not discarded. To access it later, select Unsent Tweets and you will be able to view all your drafts.





This feature is also available on the mobile app. However, for now, it doesn't seem like drafts are synced between the app and the website.





Also, for tweets to be saved as drafts, you should use the popup composer.





We think Twitter will refine the feature further in the coming days.





Not quite ready to send that Tweet? Now on https://t.co/fuPJa36kt0 you can save it as a draft or schedule it to send at a specific time –– all from the Tweet composer! pic.twitter.com/d89ESgVZal — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 28, 2020











Schedule Tweets





Twitter also lets you schedule your tweets now. Just tap on the calendar/clock icon and then select the date and time on which you want the tweet to be sent.

As pointed out by Neowin , tweets can be scheduled for up to 18 months and you can time multiple tweets at once.





While an average user might not find much utility in this feature, it will be incredibly useful for marketers and social media managers.







