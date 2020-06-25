Xiaomi

Xiaomi's new foldable patent uses its front and rear cameras simultaneously

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Jun 25, 2020, 8:20 AM
Xiaomi's new foldable patent uses its front and rear cameras simultaneously
Xiaomi is no stranger to more atypical designs, and this latest patent by the Chinese brand certainly follows that trend.

As spotted by Seekdevice, one of the company’s newest patents features a foldable phone with a dual-shooter rear camera setup and a selfie camera on the front. Interestingly, though, the device also features a notch or gap in one corner, which allows the two camera modules to line up and operate as one triple-camera setup.



It’s a novel idea that allows one camera to take the place of two, efficiently saving space compared to other foldable phones. When the cameras are lined up, they could potentially offer the multi-lens benefits we’re familiar with today, such as improved autofocus or subject isolation for cleaner photos in portrait mode.

This setup also means that selfie shooting may be impossible or limited when folded, though we’ll only know for sure if and when Xiaomi decides to launch this thing. Given the copious number of patents the company regularly churns out, this particular design may never see the light of day. However, it’s still exciting to see companies continue to innovate and push the boundaries of newer technologies as they become available.

