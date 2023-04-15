Wild new rumor says iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a variable zoom lens









couple of recent rumors suggested that the rumored Galaxy S24 Ultra would only feature one variable zoom camera and it looks like the iPhone 15 Pro will also take the same approach.





A variable zoom camera, like the one on the Sony Xperia 1 III , can switch between two focal lengths. The phone has a moving glass to give you two different zooms (3x and 4.4x) and can zoom digitally between them.





This is not the same as the Xperia 1 IV's continuous zoom range where the range is fluid and the lens works like a full-size zoom lens.









Provided the leak is legit, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will offer versatility and essentially give you two telephoto cameras. The iPhone 14 Pro Max's camera bump is already quite big, so it makes for Apple to go for a telephoto lens with an optically adjusting focal length instead of equipping its next phone with two telephoto lenses.









Revegnus says that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have the same image sensors as its predecessor, meaning we can expect a 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide shooter, and 12MP telephoto unit. This would make it better equipped to win the title of the best camera phone of the year





Most reports says that the new periscope lens will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max - which might be called iPhone 15 Ultra - and the Pro model will not get the folded setup.