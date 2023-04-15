Wild new rumor says iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a variable zoom lens
The Apple rumor mill has been a little crazy lately, so it's natural to be skeptical of any leak regarding the iPhone and the latest one also sounds a little unbelievable. It comes from Twitter tipster Revegnus, who uses the handle @Tech_Reve. They have been behind many leaks in the past few months but have an unverified track record. Per the leak, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could come with a telephoto camera with a variable zoom lens.
Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently the smartphone zoom king. It features one 10MP telephoto unit with 3x zoom and one 10MP periscope camera with 10x optical zoom. In contrast, the iPhone 14 Pro Max can optically zoom up to 3x only.
A couple of recent rumors suggested that the rumored Galaxy S24 Ultra would only feature one variable zoom camera and it looks like the iPhone 15 Pro will also take the same approach.
A variable zoom camera, like the one on the Sony Xperia 1 III, can switch between two focal lengths. The phone has a moving glass to give you two different zooms (3x and 4.4x) and can zoom digitally between them.
This is not the same as the Xperia 1 IV's continuous zoom range where the range is fluid and the lens works like a full-size zoom lens.
Provided the leak is legit, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will offer versatility and essentially give you two telephoto cameras. The iPhone 14 Pro Max's camera bump is already quite big, so it makes for Apple to go for a telephoto lens with an optically adjusting focal length instead of equipping its next phone with two telephoto lenses.
This would make it better equipped to win the title of the best camera phone of the year.
Revegnus says that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have the same image sensors as its predecessor, meaning we can expect a 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide shooter, and 12MP telephoto unit.
Revegnus says that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have the same image sensors as its predecessor, meaning we can expect a 48MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide shooter, and 12MP telephoto unit.
Most reports says that the new periscope lens will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max - which might be called iPhone 15 Ultra - and the Pro model will not get the folded setup.
Popular stories
15 Apr, 2023Wild new rumor says iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a variable zoom lens
14 Apr, 2023iPhone 15 Pro design leak: Haptic buttons are not happening, but new Action Button is
11 Apr, 2023Apple's iPhone 15 Pro button redesign plans derailed by last-minute technical issues
10 Apr, 2023Alleged iPhone 15 Pro dummy gives us our first hands-on look at the device
07 Apr, 2023iPhone 15 Pro brought to life in stunning new images
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: