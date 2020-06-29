Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T plan to end their coronavirus benefits on June 30
But all good things must come to an end and it seems that June 30 is the date which wireless service providers have chosen as the end of their relief measures. PCWorld has a round-up of all the changes happening on June 30, but here’s what the big 3 are doing:
T-Mobile had given all its postpaid plans unlimited data during the lockdown, but the caps for limited plans will be coming back on June 30. Additionally, the extra 10GB of fast hotspot data are also going away in a couple of days.
On the bright side, AT&T will keep waiving late fees for domestic postpaid plans of residential and small business customers.
While carriers are allowed to extend their measures as long as they want, there aren’t any signs that they will and it’s already June 29. If you have any bills still hanging around and you’re not sure what will happen after tomorrow, it’s best to contact customer support so there aren’t any nasty surprises.