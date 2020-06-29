T-Mobile AT&T Verizon

Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T plan to end their coronavirus benefits on June 30

Georgi Zarkov
by Georgi Zarkov
Jun 29, 2020, 3:58 AM
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the US and people were forced to hunker down at home, mobile carriers were quick to respond, adding extra data to capped plans and allowing bills to be paid later without terminating services, among other things.

But all good things must come to an end and it seems that June 30 is the date which wireless service providers have chosen as the end of their relief measures. PCWorld has a round-up of all the changes happening on June 30, but here’s what the big 3 are doing:

Verizon will start terminating services that have unpaid bills and stop waiving late fees beginning June 30. If you have any outstanding debt with Verizon, better take care of it now or you might find yourself without a connection.

T-Mobile had given all its postpaid plans unlimited data during the lockdown, but the caps for limited plans will be coming back on June 30. Additionally, the extra 10GB of fast hotspot data are also going away in a couple of days.

AT&T will also get back to charging late fees and terminating services of those that haven’t paid their mobile bills after June 30. The 15GB of extra data mobile hotspot data are being cut just like on T-Mobile and US Navy personnel on selected ships will no longer have free calls to military bases on land.

On the bright side, AT&T will keep waiving late fees for domestic postpaid plans of residential and small business customers.

While carriers are allowed to extend their measures as long as they want, there aren’t any signs that they will and it’s already June 29. If you have any bills still hanging around and you’re not sure what will happen after tomorrow, it’s best to contact customer support so there aren’t any nasty surprises.

