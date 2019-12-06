Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Samsung Patents Display

This new Samsung feature might change the way you watch TV

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Dec 06, 2019, 7:13 PM
This new Samsung feature might change the way you watch TV
With the amount of media consumption we do these days, the modern ubiquity of smart TVs is no surprise. However, in many cases, system navigation with TV remotes still has a ways to go before it can really rival the intuitive taps and swipes of smartphone touchscreens. That’s why inter-device screen mirroring is such a useful feature to have- and Samsung might be preparing to make it a whole lot better.

As LetsGoDigital spotted, the South Korean tech giant just filed a patent for a technology called “Samsung Tap View”, which is pretty much exactly what it sounds like- a nifty new feature that allows you to easily mirror your smartphone’s display just by tapping it on a smart TV.

Software systems like Miracast or Chromecast have made mirroring much more seamless, but it can still be a bit finicky, sometimes requiring you to fiddle with Wi-Fi settings or sign into your Google account. On the other hand, Samsung’s Tap View might make the whole process painlessly simple.

What exactly powers the new feature isn’t yet known, but an obvious choice would be NFC, or near-field communication, the same stuff that makes contactless payments possible. In fact, NFC is already being used on plenty of Bluetooth devices to facilitate seamless pairing, so using it to build easier mirroring systems makes a lot of sense.

If Samsung does use NFC, it wouldn’t be the first to do so either; Sony has also incorporated NFC mirroring into recent smart TVs, though the feature hasn’t received a lot of spotlight. First or not, Tap View is an exciting (and cool!) step towards a more connected future, so we’re excited to see where and when it might pop up.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

Rocket
Reply

1. Rocket

Posts: 704; Member since: Feb 24, 2014

I like Lg's magic remote, they just need to make it more responsive and add a qwerty keyboard.

posted on 48 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Best-ANC-wireless-earphones-price-battery-life
Best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation
samsung-galaxy-note-10-lite-battery-size-larger-than-note-10-plus
Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a bigger battery than the Note 10+ (yes, really)
Half-of-the-iPhone-12s-screen-may-become-Touch-ID-as-a-Face-ID-redundancy
In iPhone 12, a Touch ID and Face ID marriage of convenience
samsung-galaxy-s11-galaxy-fold-clamshell-camera-specs-report
Huge Galaxy S11 and 'Galaxy Fold clamshell' camera upgrades revealed in credible new report
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-battery-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery has leaked and it's massive
Apple-iPhone-2020-2021-plans
Apple to launch five iPhones in 2020, iPhone without ports in 2021
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10-Lite-A81-design-renders-leak
Early Galaxy Note 10 Lite renders corroborate square camera, S Pen support

Popular stories

Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Motorola-imagines-a-foldable-Razr-with-modular-attachments
Motorola depicts a foldable Razr with modular attachments
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-battery-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery has leaked and it's massive
RCS-vulnerabilities-can-help-a-hacker-take-control-of-your-bank-account
RCS vulnerabilities can help a hacker take control of your bank account
Verizon-Cyber-Monday-deals-2019-Heres-which-iPhones-will-be-free
Verizon Cyber Monday deals 2019: Here's which iPhones will be free

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.