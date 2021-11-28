Notification Center

These are the cheapest AirPods Max we found on Cyber Monday!

Preslav Kateliev
By @press4k
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These are the cheapest AirPods Max we found on Cyber Monday!
Apple's AirPods Max dropped late last year and, since then, they've held a very steady price, rarely going south of $510. During the 2021 Black Friday sales events, we did — finally — see some deeper discounts. So far, we've seen them drop as low as $429, but now Amazon has a hot offer for us!

Right now, you can get yourself a pair of AirPods Max for as low as $399.99, depending on what color you go for. The catch? These are Amazon Renewed.

AirPods Max

Amazon renewed

$30 off (7%)
$399 99
$429 99
Buy at Amazon

What does Amazon renewed mean?


  • Cleaned, tested, and inspected professionally (but not Apple-certified)
  • Close to mint cosmetic condition
  • Close to new battery capacity (Amazon guarantees 80%+, but considering the AirPods Max are still new, we doubt there's a model out there that has dropped that badly)
  • Comes with compatible accessories, but not original
  • 90-day refund or replacement guarantee

So, obviously this is not perfect — you probably don't want to get these as a gift. Considering the AirPods Max' original MSRP, it still looks like a pretty sweet deal and you can always return them to Amazon if you don't like what you get.

However, if you'd still rather get fresh new AirPods Max — we have good news. The $429 deal is still available!

Or get brand-new AirPods Max for $429!


Apple AirPods Max

$120 off (22%)
$429
$549
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max

$120 off (22%)
$429
$549
Buy at Crutchfield


