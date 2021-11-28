These are the cheapest AirPods Max we found on Cyber Monday!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Right now, you can get yourself a pair of AirPods Max for as low as $399.99, depending on what color you go for. The catch? These are Amazon Renewed.









What does Amazon renewed mean?

Cleaned, tested, and inspected professionally (but not Apple-certified)

Close to mint cosmetic condition

Close to new battery capacity (Amazon guarantees 80%+, but considering the AirPods Max are still new, we doubt there's a model out there that has dropped that badly)

Comes with compatible accessories, but not original

90-day refund or replacement guarantee





So, obviously this is not perfect — you probably don't want to get these as a gift. Considering the AirPods Max' original MSRP, it still looks like a pretty sweet deal and you can always return them to Amazon if you don't like what you get.





However, if you'd still rather get fresh new AirPods Max — we have good news. The $429 deal is still available!





Or get brand-new AirPods Max for $429!













