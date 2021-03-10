Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Accessories Wearables Camera

The $299 Insta360 GO 2 is the smallest action camera in the world

Iskren Gaidarov
by Iskren Gaidarov
Mar 10, 2021, 9:31 AM
The $299 Insta360 GO 2 is the smallest action camera in the world
The Insta360 GO 2 is now official as the world's smallest action camera. Measuring 52.9 x 23.6 x 20.7mm (2.08 x 0.93 x 0.81 inches), it’s about as big as your thumb and about as heavy as a AA battery, weighing 26.5 grams or 0.93oz. But it’s not an action cam to be underestimated.

The second-gen action camera in the company’s GO series promises better image quality and battery life compared to the first one and features a new charging case. The camera on the tiny device is a 9-megapixel one with F/2.2 aperture and a relatively large 1/2.3” sensor, while a focal length of 11.24mm (35mm equivalent) makes its field of view wider compared to what you’d get out of an iPhone 12 Pro’s wide-angle cam.

For videos, the Insta360 GO 2 uses the company’s own FlowState Stabilization, which makes sure everything is steady while shooting. It can also be set to keep your horizon straight at all times, no matter how much you turn or twist.

Here’s a list of video modes and features the $299 Insta360 GO 2 boasts:
  • FlowState Stabilization (Pro Video mode)
  • Basic Stabilization (Video mode)
  • HDR video recording
  • Timelapse
  • TimeShift
  • Slow Motion at 1920x1080@120fps
  • MP4 video format with H.264 video coding

Three different camera mounts are included in the box with the Insta360 GO 2: a pivot stand, a hat brim clip, and a pendant for wearing around your neck. The GO 2 can also be worn on your shirt.

The tiny camera’s new charging case also doubles as a tripod stand and has an integrated display, showing different recording details, though it does not show the camera image itself.

The Insta360 GO 2 is IPX8 waterproof and can go down to 4 meters (13ft) underwater.

The Insta360 GO 2 can also take ordinary and panoramic photos. The new device features Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C charging port (in the case).

The Insta360 GO 2 recharges to 100% in 35 minutes from its case. It can record up to 30 minutes of video in Video mode and up to 20 minutes of video in Pro Video mode on a single charge. The battery life of the GO 2 can be extended up to 150 minutes in Video mode and 120 minutes in Pro Video mode with the charging case.

The Insta360 GO 2 is now available to buy for $299 from the company’s online store.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Asus ROG Phone 5 review
Popular stories
Alleged AirPods 3 renders show off AirPods Pro-inspired design
Popular stories
Samsung announces its second Unpacked event of the year for March 17th
Popular stories
The date of Google's Pixel 5a announcement event may have just leaked

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung's pricing bet on the Galaxy S21 is paying off
Popular stories
T-Mobile's new Enterprise Unlimited 5G plan priced from $37 as part of a complete solution for the post-office era
Popular stories
T-Mobile says that in this situation, you should disable 5G and use 2G instead
Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
The Moto G10 Power is officially coming soon with a huge battery on deck
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless