The $299 Insta360 GO 2 is the smallest action camera in the world
The second-gen action camera in the company’s GO series promises better image quality and battery life compared to the first one and features a new charging case. The camera on the tiny device is a 9-megapixel one with F/2.2 aperture and a relatively large 1/2.3” sensor, while a focal length of 11.24mm (35mm equivalent) makes its field of view wider compared to what you’d get out of an iPhone 12 Pro’s wide-angle cam.
For videos, the Insta360 GO 2 uses the company’s own FlowState Stabilization, which makes sure everything is steady while shooting. It can also be set to keep your horizon straight at all times, no matter how much you turn or twist.
- FlowState Stabilization (Pro Video mode)
- Basic Stabilization (Video mode)
- HDR video recording
- Timelapse
- TimeShift
- Slow Motion at 1920x1080@120fps
- MP4 video format with H.264 video coding
Three different camera mounts are included in the box with the Insta360 GO 2: a pivot stand, a hat brim clip, and a pendant for wearing around your neck. The GO 2 can also be worn on your shirt.
The Insta360 GO 2 is IPX8 waterproof and can go down to 4 meters (13ft) underwater.
The Insta360 GO 2 can also take ordinary and panoramic photos. The new device features Bluetooth 5.0 and a USB Type-C charging port (in the case).
The Insta360 GO 2 recharges to 100% in 35 minutes from its case. It can record up to 30 minutes of video in Video mode and up to 20 minutes of video in Pro Video mode on a single charge. The battery life of the GO 2 can be extended up to 150 minutes in Video mode and 120 minutes in Pro Video mode with the charging case.
The Insta360 GO 2 is now available to buy for $299 from the company’s online store.