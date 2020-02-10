OnePlus 7 Pro and Galaxy Note 10+ 5G receiving security update from T-Mobile

On February 9, T-Mobile released updates
for the OnePlus 7
Pro and the Galaxy Note 10+
5G, according to TmoNews. The update for the OnePlus 7 Pro
is based on the updated January 2020 Android security patch and its size is 191.0MB. No other information is listed on the update install page, except that OnePlus’ customized Android-based operating system, OxygenOS, will be updated to version 10.0.2.GM31CB.
On the other hand, the update for the Galaxy Note 10
+ 5G is slightly bigger, 209.01MB, with version name N976USQU1ATA5. The update is again based on January’s security patch, but those security fixes were already included in last month’s update for the device. We don’t see any specific information on T-Mobile’s software update support page
about this update either.
TmoNews has brought to our attention that, unfortunately, some T-Mobile Galaxy Note 10+ 5G owners have been experiencing issues with GPS on 5G connection on their devices recently, and some comments on Reddit report the issue is not completely resolved yet. Although this could be a part of the update, we do not have official information and there could be other things we do not know.
