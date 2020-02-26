Samsung Apple

Super-fast charger technology to be used by Apple and other tech giants

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 26, 2020, 6:04 AM
Super-fast charger technology to be used by Apple and other tech giants
Tech companies are trying harder to achieve faster charging speeds in order to satisfy customers’ growing demands. Now, we are receiving interesting news that big companies such as Huawei, OPPO, Samsung and Apple will go for a new charger technology, using gallium nitride, called GaN technology, for their chargers.

Gallium nitride is a semiconductor material, such as silicon, however it is said to possess significant advantages over silicon. Its atoms hold more energy than those of silicon, which means that it can provide more energy, in consequence, a charger made with gallium nitride can have higher power delivery.

According to IT Home, the charging technology allows a charger to output up to 65W of power, which can lead to very fast charging speeds. To dig into that a little more, we can think about the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, for which you can buy a fast charger, delivering 45W of power, and charge it impressively quickly.

However, it’s important to note that we have already seen this amount of power on a charger as the OPPO Reno Ace, released in October, comes with a 65W charger that can charge the whole 4000 mAh battery of the smartphone completely for around 30 minutes.

The only surprising thing about this report is the inclusion of Apple in it. As we all are well aware, Apple is usually slow to adopt faster charging.

Overall, this information seems to be exciting, but we do not have definitive information whether or not the fast-charging tech will be used by Apple and when. For the other companies included in the report, it seems more likely.

8 Comments

shield
Reply

8. shield

Posts: 912; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

Only Apple s**t 5W or 18W :D next iPhone 22W!! Revolution :D

posted on 1 min ago

Vancetastic
Reply

6. Vancetastic

Posts: 1974; Member since: May 17, 2017

As long as it's safe, and doesn't wear out the battery faster....

posted on 28 min ago

limporgyuk
Reply

5. limporgyuk

Posts: 383; Member since: Nov 06, 2013

Do you need to mention Apple in the headline?

posted on 53 min ago

Vancetastic
Reply

7. Vancetastic

Posts: 1974; Member since: May 17, 2017

Apple is popular, and people like reading about their products.

posted on 27 min ago

meanestgenius
Reply

2. meanestgenius

Posts: 23155; Member since: May 28, 2014

As mentioned, OEM’s like Oppo are already using 65W super fast charging. This something that you would have expected to be already in use by more well known brands like Apple, Samsung, Huawei and Google. Things like this are the reason why I’d love to see more about Oppo (and the other BBK Electronics brands) here on PA. They are always innovating, and often times before before the more well known brands. Seeing super fast charging like this would be extremely welcome on iPhones. They finally have been offering fast charging, but need to do better than 18W. All new super fast chargers should offered IN THE BOX along with flagships, ESPECIALLY with the price tags a lot of these smartphone flagships come with.

posted on 2 hours ago

Poptart2828
Reply

3. Poptart2828

Posts: 526; Member since: Jan 23, 2018

Have you seen the 2020 vivo Apex concept. A thing of beauty I tell you.

posted on 1 hour ago

meanestgenius
Reply

4. meanestgenius

Posts: 23155; Member since: May 28, 2014

Yes it is!

posted on 1 hour ago

Alcyone
Reply

1. Alcyone

Posts: 665; Member since: May 10, 2018

Nice. Gotta be able to market it at an affordable price. Samsungs 45w is already pretty expensive. I can only imagine what prices may rise to. One can only imagine what Apple may charge.

posted on 2 hours ago

