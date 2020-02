Super-fast charger technology to be used by Apple and other tech giants

Tech companies are trying harder to achieve faster charging speeds in order to satisfy customers’ growing demands. Now, we are receiving interesting news that big companies such as Huawei, OPPO, Samsung and Apple will go for a new charger technology, using gallium nitride, called GaN technology, for their chargers.Gallium nitride is a semiconductor material, such as silicon, however it is said to possess significant advantages over silicon. Its atoms hold more energy than those of silicon, which means that it can provide more energy, in consequence, a charger made with gallium nitride can have higher power delivery. According to IT Home , the charging technology allows a charger to output up to 65W of power, which can lead to very fast charging speeds. To dig into that a little more, we can think about the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, for which you can buy a fast charger, delivering 45W of power , and charge it impressively quickly.However, it’s important to note that we have already seen this amount of power on a charger as the OPPO Reno Ace, released in October, comes with a 65W charger that can charge the whole 4000 mAh battery of the smartphone completely for around 30 minutes.The only surprising thing about this report is the inclusion of Apple in it. As we all are well aware, Apple is usually slow to adopt faster charging.Overall, this information seems to be exciting, but we do not have definitive information whether or not the fast-charging tech will be used by Apple and when. For the other companies included in the report, it seems more likely.