Shopify launches a new mobile shopping app
The app, based on an update and rebrand of a package tracking app called Arrive, offers package tracking features, allows browsing for recommended products, and learning more about different brands. The interesting thing about it is that the app will reportedly not have advertisements on it, it will display a feed of recommended products based on which businesses you follow and purchases you previously made on Shopify.
Carl Rivera, the general manager of Shop, stated that the creation of such an app is linked to the shift in the way people make purchases these days. He underlined that there is a shift not only from desktop to mobile, but also from mobile web to native mobile apps. Independent or local brands may have a more challenging time to launch their own shopping apps, so Rivera stated that the Shop app can be a place for local businesses to “call their own”.
Additionally, Rivera added that the app will be offered for free for both local business owners and consumers.