Popular file-sharing app SHAREit has some serious security flaws that are yet to be addressed

SHAREit is a popular file-sharing app that currently has over 1 billion downloads in the Google Play Store. Its Android version has been reported to have some major security flaws that can risk your information and allow remote execution of files and apps on your phone. TechRadar reports
that a security firm called Trend Micro
has found the said vulnerabilities and without receiving an appropriate response from the developers, the firm has decided to disclose the issue to the public.
The vulnerabilities can allow remote execution of malicious code. The researchers from the security company stated that the security flaws exist because the sharing functions of the app use improper settings and therefore leave it vulnerable to abuse. Trend Micro says it reported the issue to the app's publishers but has yet to receive a response after three months.
Additionally, the discovered vulnerabilities can leak the user’s sensitive information, along with the open possibility for malicious users to execute code on the victim’s phone. The security firm goes into detail about all the found vulnerabilities in the app’s code in its report
and state it has contacted Google as well to inform about the potentially dangerous flaws in the app. However, at the time of writing, the app is still available for download in the Google Play Store.
