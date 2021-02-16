Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Android Apps

Popular file-sharing app SHAREit has some serious security flaws that are yet to be addressed

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 16, 2021, 6:17 AM
Popular file-sharing app SHAREit has some serious security flaws that are yet to be addressed
SHAREit is a popular file-sharing app that currently has over 1 billion downloads in the Google Play Store. Its Android version has been reported to have some major security flaws that can risk your information and allow remote execution of files and apps on your phone. TechRadar reports that a security firm called Trend Micro has found the said vulnerabilities and without receiving an appropriate response from the developers, the firm has decided to disclose the issue to the public.

The vulnerabilities can allow remote execution of malicious code. The researchers from the security company stated that the security flaws exist because the sharing functions of the app use improper settings and therefore leave it vulnerable to abuse. Trend Micro says it reported the issue to the app's publishers but has yet to receive a response after three months.

Additionally, the discovered vulnerabilities can leak the user’s sensitive information, along with the open possibility for malicious users to execute code on the victim’s phone. The security firm goes into detail about all the found vulnerabilities in the app’s code in its report and state it has contacted Google as well to inform about the potentially dangerous flaws in the app. However, at the time of writing, the app is still available for download in the Google Play Store.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra triumphs with a very narrow win in our blind camera comparison
Popular stories
A close look at the world's first under-display phone camera
Popular stories
Latest Apple iPhone 13 5G rumors include portless design, astrophotography, and more
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones

Popular stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy S21 is its first phone without a charger, and Samsung overcompensates
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra triumphs with a very narrow win in our blind camera comparison
Popular stories
iOS 15: Release date and expected new features
Popular stories
Huawei founder and CEO says Apple makes the best 5G phones
Popular stories
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto E6i
Popular stories
It's official: An iPad Pro-rivaling Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is on the way

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless