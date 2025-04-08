Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Samsung's old champion grabs Photo of the Week

Samsung’s old champion grabs Photo of the Week
The best camera is the one you have with yourself, and our Photo of the Week initiative is another proof for the cliché. The range of devices you use to take the photos you submit is fascinating and proves that you don’t need the latest flagship smartphone to enjoy taking photos to good results.

This edition of Photo of the Week is again dominated by older devices, which you’ve put to a good use. Without further ado, here are this week’s top photographs.

This week’s best photo



Shot in Downtown Mahnattan last summer, Athanasios Palagkas took this photo with the telephoto lens of a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

It captures a New York City scene that’s both iconinc and rather mysterious. The choice to take this photo in black-and-white adds a cinematic touch to the moody atmopshere. The steam rising from the street vents and the high-contrast pavement make for an intriguing juxtaposition.

This week’s honorable mention


Shot with an unspecified Pixel phone, this is dominated by the soft, warm colors of a beautiful sunset. While not braking any new ground, Huy Duy Anh Lê has captured the serenity of the golden hour and that’s often a challenge.

How can you get featured?

Our submission is open for anyone who wants to share a photo and have the chance to have it featured. We will be back at the end of April, but until then you can submit in one of two ways:

A: Via Email: Send the photo to hello@phonearena.com with the subject line “PA Photo of the Week”. Make sure to add your name or PhoneArena username to the email.

B: On Instagram: Upload your photo to your instagram profile and tag @phonearena in your post. Make sure your profile is public in order to use this method.


