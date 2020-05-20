Samsung submits an official request for panels from BOE for some Galaxy S21 models
Industry insiders are claiming that Samsung has submitted an official request for quotation to BOE, which smartphone vendors usually do about half a year prior to the start of trial production. An official request for quotation usually includes a request for an offer, which includes price for an item, payment terms and quality level.
This most probably could mean that the base Galaxy S21 model might not feature 120Hz refresh rate, but could instead feature a 90Hz one. Reportedly, the request sent to the China-based display manufacturer BOE is specifically about 90Hz refresh-rate panels. Additionally, such quotation requests have been sent to Samsung Display for 60 and 120Hz refresh-rate displays. SamMobile additionally reports that some of the devices in the Galaxy S21 line will still feature 120Hz-capable display panels made by Samsung Display.
What’s more, some industry insiders consider this a bluff in order for Samsung Electronics to try to get Samsung Display to lower display prices and that the company might end up not resorting to the use of BOE panels for its next-year flagships. However, it’s still possible that the South-Korea-based tech giant still decides to go through with BOE for some of the S21 models, most probably the base model.