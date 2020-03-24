Rollable iPhones may be coming in the future
What’s more, the patent application mentions “rollers” that store the display of the device and deploy it from within a housing. Additionally, the display is said to have a touchscreen, and magnets are to make sure the rolled flexible display doesn’t wrinkle. Apparently, the display will have “unrolled state” and “rolled state”. It’s also said that the housing for the display may have a rigid touch screen and perform the function of a virtual keyboard.
This patent may apply not only to iPhones, but to MacBooks, iPads, and even Apple Watch. It’s also possible that the device may have more than two rollers, and the patent does not specify how many of these may be needed.