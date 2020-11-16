iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Android Software updates Apps Google Camera 5G

Update adds Pixel 5 5G camera features to older Pixel models

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Nov 16, 2020, 1:18 PM
Smartphone enthusiasts are a jealous lot. As soon as the latest version of their handset is announced, they scour the specs looking for even the most minute improvements to give them a reason to upgrade to the latest model. Some manufacturers like Google and Motorola have listed certain parts of their system apps on the Google Play Store making it quicker and easier to update older phone models with the latest software without having to disseminate a larger update.

According to a tweet from Kevin Peralta (@KaKito_24), downloading the Google Camera app from the Google Play Store will install version 8.1.008.341125824 on older Pixel models dating back to 2017's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Those with last year's Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL will receive the Pixel 5's new Cinematic Pan feature for half speed panning shots that come off looking smoother on playback.

It is possible that you have already had the Google Camera app version 8.1 installed on your Pixel 2 and up since Google has also been pushing out the update on its own. Other new features include shortcuts for zooming and a reduction in background noise that is part of the "Audio Zoom" feature. The latter enhances sound when you zoom in on a subject and it also reduces background noise when recording video.


To check the version of the Google Camera app you're currently sporting on your Pixel phone, go to Settings > Apps & notifications > See all apps > Camera > Advanced  and scroll all the way to the bottom where the version number will appear. If it doesn't say version 8.1 or higher, go to the Google Play Store and install the app from there.

Related phones

Pixel 2
Google Pixel 2 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 6 Reviews
$360 Amazon
  • Display 5.0 inches 1920 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2700 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 2 XL
Google Pixel 2 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.2
 Based on 15 Reviews
$360 Amazon
  • Display 6.0 inches 2880 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3520 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.3
 Based on 4 Reviews
Deal Special Amazon $320 Ebay
  • Display 5.5 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2915 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.0
 Based on 2 Reviews
$379 Amazon $350 Ebay
  • Display 6.3 inches 2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3430 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3a View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.5
 Based on 2 Reviews
$318 Amazon $300 Ebay
  • Display 5.6 inches 2220 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 3a XL
Google Pixel 3a XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 2 Reviews
$343 Amazon $244 Ebay
  • Display 6.0 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.7
 Based on 6 Reviews
Deal Special Amazon Deal Special Amazon $489 Ebay
  • Display 5.7 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

10.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
$380 Special Verizon Deal Special Amazon $350 Special Bestbuy
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

8.8
 Based on 5 Reviews
Deal Special Amazon $473 Ebay
  • Display 6.3 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$599 Special Verizon $525 Special At&t Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3885 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.7
 Read Full Review
$699 Special Bestbuy $699 Special Verizon $725 Special At&t
View more offers
  • Display 6.0 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4080 mAh
  • OS Android 11

