Update adds Pixel 5 5G camera features to older Pixel models

Smartphone enthusiasts are a jealous lot. As soon as the latest version of their handset is announced, they scour the specs looking for even the most minute improvements to give them a reason to upgrade to the latest model. Some manufacturers like Google and Motorola have listed certain parts of their system apps on the Google Play Store making it quicker and easier to update older phone models with the latest software without having to disseminate a larger update.













Google Camera just updated for me via Play Store version 8.1.008.341125824

On Pixel 4 XL. Looks like UI Revamp.@AndroidPolice@AndroidAuth@xdadevelopers@ArtemR@derekmross@vergepic.twitter.com/T0J7jKoFkB — Kelvin Peralta (@KaKito_24) November 12, 2020

It is possible that you have already had the Google Camera app version 8.1 installed on your Pixel 2 and up since Google has also been pushing out the update on its own. Other new features include shortcuts for zooming and a reduction in background noise that is part of the "Audio Zoom" feature. The latter enhances sound when you zoom in on a subject and it also reduces background noise when recording video.