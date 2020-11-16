Update adds Pixel 5 5G camera features to older Pixel models
Nov 16, 2020, 1:18 PM
Smartphone enthusiasts are a jealous lot. As soon as the latest version of their handset is announced, they scour the specs looking for even the most minute improvements to give them a reason to upgrade to the latest model. Some manufacturers like Google and Motorola have listed certain parts of their system apps on the Google Play Store making it quicker and easier to update older phone models with the latest software without having to disseminate a larger update.
It is possible that you have already had the Google Camera app version 8.1 installed on your Pixel 2 and up since Google has also been pushing out the update on its own. Other new features include shortcuts for zooming and a reduction in background noise that is part of the "Audio Zoom" feature. The latter enhances sound when you zoom in on a subject and it also reduces background noise when recording video.
Google Camera just updated for me via Play Store version 8.1.008.341125824— Kelvin Peralta (@KaKito_24) November 12, 2020
On Pixel 4 XL. Looks like UI Revamp.@AndroidPolice@AndroidAuth@xdadevelopers@ArtemR@derekmross@vergepic.twitter.com/T0J7jKoFkB
To check the version of the Google Camera app you're currently sporting on your Pixel phone, go to Settings > Apps & notifications > See all apps > Camera > Advanced and scroll all the way to the bottom where the version number will appear. If it doesn't say version 8.1 or higher, go to the Google Play Store and install the app from there.
User Rating:
9.0
- Display 5.0 inches 1920 x 1080 pixels
- Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 4GB RAM
- Storage 128GB, not expandable
- Battery 2700 mAh
- OS Android 11
User Rating:
9.2
- Display 6.0 inches 2880 x 1440 pixels
- Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 4GB RAM
- Storage 128GB, not expandable
- Battery 3520 mAh
- OS Android 11
User Rating:
8.3
- Display 5.5 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
- Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
- Storage 64GB, not expandable
- Battery 2915 mAh
- OS Android 11
User Rating:
8.0
- Display 6.3 inches 2960 x 1440 pixels
- Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
- Storage 64GB, not expandable
- Battery 3430 mAh
- OS Android 11
User Rating:
9.5
- Display 5.6 inches 2220 x 1080 pixels
- Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 4GB RAM
- Storage 64GB, not expandable
- Battery 3000 mAh
- OS Android 11
User Rating:
9.0
- Display 6.0 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
- Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 4GB RAM
- Storage 64GB, not expandable
- Battery 3700 mAh
- OS Android 11
User Rating:
8.7
- Display 5.7 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
- Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
- Storage 64GB, not expandable
- Battery 2800 mAh
- OS Android 11
User Rating:
10.0
- Display 5.8 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
- Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 6GB RAM
- Storage 128GB, not expandable
- Battery 3140 mAh
- OS Android 11
User Rating:
8.8
- Display 6.3 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
- Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
- Storage 64GB, not expandable
- Battery 3700 mAh
- OS Android 11
- Display 6.2 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
- Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
- Storage 128GB, not expandable
- Battery 3885 mAh
- OS Android 11
- Display 6.0 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
- Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
- Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
- Storage 128GB, not expandable
- Battery 4080 mAh
- OS Android 11