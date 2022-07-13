Nothing Phone (1): What's in the box?
If you are thinking about buying the flashy Nothing Phone (1) and want to know what comes in the box, you have come to the right place. It's 2022, so no one knows what you will be getting (or rather what you will not be getting) with your new smartphone.
The Nothing Phone (1) is perhaps one of the most interesting mid-range Android smartphones to be released in 2022. With such it futuristic design, LED strips and semi-transparent back this is, no doubt, a head-turning device. What's even better, however, is that the handset is no slouch in the spec department as well, especially given its price point. If you are still on the fence about buying the Nothing Phone (1) or if you are simply interested in learning more about the Nothing Phone (1), its specs, features, "glyph interface" and so on you can read our dedicated article here.
If you have already made up your mind and know you want to buy a Nothing Phone (1) yourself, you can do so at the following site. But what will you be getting?
What's in the Nothing Phone (1) box?
- The Nothing Phone (1)
- A pre-applied removable screen protector
- A USB-C cable
- SIM Tray ejector
- Paperwork, including safety information and a warranty card
What's not in the Nothing Phone (1) box?
- Power adapter
- Headphones
- Case
This is hardly surprising but, unfortunately, you will not be getting a charger in the box. In the box, there is just the bare minimum - the device, a charging cable, paperwork and miscellaneous items to get the device going like a removable screen protector and SIM tray ejector. The reasoning behind this decision is simple - to limit e-waste and make you re-use your old smartphone charger. Given that the smartphone has a USB-C port, this should not be a major hindrance. If users wish so, they can purchase the company's default 45W fast charger for €35/£35, which promises a 65% battery charge in 30 minutes.
