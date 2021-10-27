New Bee M50 headset: comfort and clear audio, grab your discount here!

This story is sponsored by New Bee. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way! Disclaimer









In comes New Bee with its M50 Wireless Bluetooth earpiece. It’s a headset made with professionals’ needs in mind.





New Bee M50 list of benefits:

Light and comfortable

Dedicated mute button to retain privacy during a call

Dual mic system for clear voice and no outside noises

Bluetooth 5.2

Connect to two devices at the same time

24 hours of talk time, 60 days of standby





Starting with comfort, the M50 weighs only 16 grams and can be rotated on two axes to ensure that it can accommodate a wide variety of head shapes and sizes. Its clip keeps it securely attached to the ear and its ergonomic design ensures that it doesn’t create discomfort over long wearing periods. The M50 can be adjusted to be placed on either the left or the right ear. It also comes with 3 different in-ear tip sizes to fit your specific ear size.





There is a dedicated button for microphone mute right on the headset, so you can quickly silence the headset without dropping a call. Additionally, there are separate buttons for volume control in easy reach, too.





A dual mic system for environmental noise cancelation ensures that your voice will be heard over the line clearly, even if you are in a noisy environment such as busy traffic, construction, at a cafe or any other such place.





The Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity supports multiple protocols and is stable for up to 20 meters outdoors or 15 meters in indoors. Furthermore, the New Bee M50 supports Bluetooth multipoint, meaning you can have it paired to two devices simultaneously. Like your personal and work phones, for example.





As for battery, the M50 charges up for two hours and a full charge nets you 24 hours of talk time. Or 1,440 hours of standby! Charging is done via a USB Type-C port on the bottom, so it’s compatible with any modern smartphone charger.





The New Bee M50 comes with its own carrying case and USB cable in the box.





A hands-free to keep you productive





With such a light and comfortable hands-free headset that you can keep on the entire day, and the battery life to back it up, the New Bee M50 ensures that you can go about all of your tasks and never miss an important call. Keep working or moving through the city while staying on the line and be confident that external noises will not bleed into your important conversations!





Having it connect to two devices means you can enjoy the same experience on both personal and work calls, or when taking a call through your tablet instead of your phone. The M50 is versatile and adapts to your tech lifestyle. Having it connect to two devices means you can enjoy the same experience on both personal and work calls, or when taking a call through your tablet instead of your phone. The M50 is versatile and adapts to your tech lifestyle.





Professionals that spend a lot of time over the phone organizing teams or talking with clients have a few steady requirements for their headset. It needs to be reliable in terms of connectivity, it needs to be comfortable to wear for hours on end, and it needs to have the battery to stay on for a full day (even more for those of us that forget to charge).