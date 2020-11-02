iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Microsoft Software updates Apps

Microsoft Teams chat participant count to increase to 1,000 participants in November

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Nov 02, 2020
Microsoft Teams chat participant count to increase to 1,000 participants in November
Microsoft is on track with bringing some great new features to Microsoft Teams, steadily improving the user experience on the app. Now, TechRadar reports that group chats will soon be able to accommodate up to 1,000 participants.

The new update is scheduled to be released in November, and it will increase Microsoft Teams' current limit of 300 people in a call/chat. This current limit may not be enough for organizations willing to have an online company-wide conference call, and the new update will be beneficial in those type of scenarios.

Microsoft Teams’ current main competitors, offering collaboration solutions for companies that work remotely, are Cisco Webex and Zoom, which have attracted a lot of users over the past several months.

Along with increasing the number of participants in a call, Microsoft has also stated that view-only presentations will also have an increased limit of 20,000 viewers from January 2021. What’s more, Teams users will be able to host up to 50 events simultaneously.

