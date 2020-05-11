Processors

MediaTek announces its chipset sales decreased in April 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has, unfortunately, affected the entire tech industry, along with the entire world and we live in challenging times. Now, we get another report of a company seeing a decrease in their smartphone-related sales, and this time, it’s semiconductor manufacturer MediaTek.

Digitimes reports that the Taiwan-based company has reported revenues of $688.6 million for the month of April this year, which marks a decrease in revenue by 4.7% since last month and nearly 10% decrease, compared to last year.

However, MediaTek estimates an increase in sales for the second quarter of the year, optimistically speaking, when the market starts to recover from the global crisis. Analysts do believe that the semiconductor company will see an increase in sales starting the month of June.

MediaTek previously estimated that revenues for the second quarter of 2020 will be at minimum $2 billion with a growth estimated between 2% and 10%, compared to the first quarter of the year.

Additionally, as the company has recently announced its flagship-oriented Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset as well as Helio G85 chipset for gaming mobile devices, sales are expected to be driven by the success of those two SoCs and the smartphone vendors that will use it will supposedly generate more income for the Taiwan-based company.

