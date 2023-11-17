Lenovo Tab M9 2023 is the most fun per dollar tablet after price cut





A $1,000 and up tablet is way too expensive for them.

There aren't enough apps to exploit that capability of the aforementioned $1,000 and up tablet.





If that sounds like you, we have got just the tablet for you. Amazon has the Lenovo Tab M9 2023 on sale for a seriously low price. It features a 9-inch LCD screen, the Mediatek Helio G80 chip, and a 5,100mAh battery.





Lenovo Tab M9 2023 9.0 inches LCD screen | MediaTek Helio G80 chip | microSD slot | Headphone jack | 8MP rear camera | 2MP front-facing camera | 5,100mAh battery $45 off (30%) $104 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon





The slate has a great in-hand feel and its size is the perfect sweet spot between a smartphone and a huge tablet. So if you picture yourself using a slate on the breakfast table or in your bed for scrolling through your social media feed, online shopping, or visiting different sites, this one won't tire out your hands.





The Mediatek Helio G80 has ample raw power for day-to-day stuff and you can even play some light games on it. You may experience some pauses here and there but they won't undermine the overall experience.





At $149, the Lenovo Tab M9 2023 with a complimentary folio case that also acts as a stand is already pretty affordable. For this much money, you won't even be able to buy the iPad 9's keyboard.





Right now, the Tab M9 2023 is even more affordable than it normally is. Amazon has discounted it by $45.





The Tab M9 is proof that you don't need to spend a lot of money on a tablet for using Chrome, sending emails, and reading books. It even has a Reading Mode that gives you an e-reader-like experience by simulating the color of book pages.





The slate also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired headphones and a card slot for storage expansion. It will get three years of software support.

Everyone fantasizes about the idea of owning a tablet until they realize one of the two things: