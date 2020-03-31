Android Huawei

Huawei P40 Pro contains US parts despite US’ trade ban

As we are all well aware, last year, the US government listed Huawei in a trade blacklist, over allegations of espionage, therefore blocking American companies from working with it. Unfortunately, this means that new Huawei phones are coming without Google Play or any other Google apps. Additionally, no US hardware is allowed either, without an approval from the American government.

Last week, Huawei released its new flagship phones, the P40 series, and now, The Financial Times had the opportunity to tear down the baddest smartphone of the series, the Huawei P40 Pro, and to examine its internal parts.

Surprisingly, the smartphone somehow ended up having a couple of parts made by US companies. The parts in question are related to a chip with an antenna for radio frequency, more precisely, the Radio Frequency Front-end Module, responsible mainly for Wi-Fi connections. According to The Financial Times’ photo down below, the aforementioned module contains parts from three American firms - Qualcomm, Skyworks and Qorvo.



Huawei does have a licence to work with Qualcomm, but whether it has it for the other two companies is not clear at the moment.

Related phones

P40 Pro
Huawei P40 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.6 inches
    2640 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 50 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware HiSilicon Kirin 990, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, Nano Memory (NM)
  • Battery 4200 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Emotion UI

