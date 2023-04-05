How long do Apple users take to replace their iPhones?
In the digital age, smartphones have become invaluable in our day-to-day lives. For many, going without one seems borderline impossible. This is why many are daunted by the prospect of having to replace or fix their smartphones.
But just how long can one go without a smartphone? Apparently, not all that long if they are an Apple user. A recent survey carried out by Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) sheds light on just how important an iPhone can be.
Another 34% would try to get their hands on a functioning iPhone within a day or two. This means that almost 80% of Apple users find it unthinkable to live without their trusty handsets for more than 48 hours. Can you really blame them though?
The survey asked a similar question with regards to iPads and MacBooks as well. Unsurprisingly, users would not be in such a hurry to replace or fix their Apple laptops and tablets. While 27% would do so immediately, many would take their time.
This just proves how central iPhones (and smartphones in general) have become in the lives of their owners. At this point, the response to not having your phone in your pocket is anxiety, but losing access to it entirely is panic-inducing.
The results, first covered by AppleInsider in a dedicated article, showcase that almost half (45% to be precise) of all respondents would replace or repair their iPhones immediately on the same day if the latter are stolen, lost or broken.
Nevertheless, there are a couple of brave individuals that are confident in their ability to survive without their iPhones. 15% of the respondents would replace or fix their smartphones within a week, while 4% - within a month. Only 1% of them would take more than a month to do so. Interestingly enough, another 1% claim that they would ‘never’ replace or fix their iPhones.
