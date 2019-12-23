Google is testing a cool new YouTube feature on Android
As 9to5Google reported, the internet giant quietly started a test for a section in the interface called ‘featured in this video’. This feature will generate links to the page of each creator that appears in the video- seemingly on its own, without manual intervention.
This feature should make things much easier for creators, who’ll no longer need to manage such links in the description box, while viewers will more easily discover channels they may be interested in.
To be clear, the feature is still very much in the testing phase, with only a select group of channels eligible for testing. It will also only appear on a “small percentage” of Android users’ devices.
Once Google has gathered feedback and refined the feature, it will probably pop up in a future update. In the meantime, check out all the details about the feature from YouTube.
