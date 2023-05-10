Google Pixel 7a: What's in the Box?
Google’s iconic mid-range smartphone is back and the Pixel 7a is a true flagship killer if there ever was one. While this is technically the American tech giant’s de facto entry-level option for 2023, it ticks (almost) all of the important boxes. So we simply have to take a look inside its real one.
While you are recovering from the bad pun, we will try to establish a more professional tone as we present you with an exclusive sneak peek inside the box of the Pixel 7a. What will we find there? Read on to find out.
The Pixel 7a might be a midranger, but the contents of its box are virtually identical to those of any other Google smartphone… and almost every mainstream flagship on the Android market for that matter. As has become the norm, buyers will be getting a very underwhelming unboxing experience, consisting of the bare minimum, laced with a fair bit of disappointment.
The good old days when buying a smartphone meant receiving a free charger and a pair of headphones are long gone. This means that, unless you intend to charge your Pixel from another device, you will likely need to buy a power adapter separately. Another item you should consider putting on your shopping list is a Pixel 7a case, as you will not find one in the box of the device.
- Google Pixel 7a
- USB-C to USB-C Cable
- Quick Switch adapter
- SIM tray ejector
- Paperwork
On the bright side, you will be getting a 1m USB-C to USB-C cable alongside your fancy new Pixel 7a. Unfortunately, that is about everything you can look forward to. Everything else you will find in the box is a miscellaneous item, the sole purpose of which is to expedite your setup process. Hence, you will be getting a SIM tray ejector, a Quick Switch adapter, some paperwork and nothing else.
Google Pixel 7a: What’s not in the Box?
- Power Adapter
- Pair of Headphones
- Case
