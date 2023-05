Buy the Google Pixel 7a from Amazon with a discount! The new budget Google Pixel 7a champ can be yours directly from Amazon at a cool $50 discount. The offer comes in the form of a gift card that can be used on products sold at Amazon. $50 off (10%) Gift Buy at Amazon Best Buy knocks $50 off the Pixel 7a price! If you get the new Pixel 7a over at Best Buy, the retailer will give you a discount in the form of a gift card you can use towards the purchase of a Pixel 7a case or anything else your soul desires from its extensive product catalog. $50 off (10%) Gift $449 $499 Buy at BestBuy

Google Pixel 7a: What’s in the Box?





Google Pixel 7a

USB-C to USB-C Cable

Quick Switch adapter

SIM tray ejector

Paperwork

Google Pixel 7a: What’s not in the Box?





Power Adapter

Pair of Headphones

Case

While you are recovering from the bad pun, we will try to establish a more professional tone as we present you with an exclusive sneak peek inside the box of the Pixel 7a . What will we find there? Read on to find out.The Pixel 7a might be a midranger, but the contents of its box are virtually identical to those of any other Google smartphone… and almost every mainstream flagship on the Android market for that matter. As has become the norm, buyers will be getting a very underwhelming unboxing experience, consisting of the bare minimum, laced with a fair bit of disappointment.On the bright side, you will be getting a 1m USB-C to USB-C cable alongside your fancy new Pixel 7a. Unfortunately, that is about everything you can look forward to. Everything else you will find in the box is a miscellaneous item, the sole purpose of which is to expedite your setup process. Hence, you will be getting a SIM tray ejector, a Quick Switch adapter, some paperwork and nothing else.The good old days when buying a smartphone meant receiving a free charger and a pair of headphones are long gone. This means that, unless you intend to charge your Pixel from another device, you will likely need to buy a power adapter separately. Another item you should consider putting on your shopping list is a Pixel 7a case, as you will not find one in the box of the device.