Google Photos to roll out improved organization for similar photos
Google Photos is on a roll with several new features making their debut recently. First up, it is now said to automatically back up RAW images, offering users a seamless experience. Additionally, a handy video tool is in the works, making it easier to craft highlight videos for sharing with friends and family.
But that's not all—there's another nifty update on the horizon. Google Photos is gearing up for a Photo Stack feature, aiming to assist you in organizing similar-looking photos. The code sleuth AssembleDebug (via Android Authority) uncovered evidence of this new feature in the app version 59.
Google Photos working on a Photo Stack feature.— AssembleDebug (@AssembleDebug) October 26, 2023
According to strings which I found
-
"Photo stacks automatically groups similar photos that were taken together."
"Turn on photo stacks to organize similar photos that were taken together."
When Photo Stack goes live, Google Photos will take the initiative to group together images that share similarities, particularly those captured in close succession. According to the tipster, users will have the flexibility to toggle Photo Stacks on or off via a setting in the preference screen of Google Photos.
Once a Photo Stack is formed, users will be able to edit the stack or alter the top pick. There might also be a way to manage multiple Photo Stacks efficiently. While there's no official word on the feature's release date, it's reassuring to see Google consistently brainstorming ways to enhance the Photos app.
Google Photos is a photo and video storage and sharing service that offers automatic backup, smart organization, search, easy sharing, and editing tools. It's a free service with 15 GB of storage, and it's available on a variety of devices as long as you have a Google account.
Google Photos is getting minor updates like this one regularly and, from time to time, some big ones, with one of the latest being the Google Photos app supporting Ultra HDR.
