Google Messages possibly getting reactions and fallback texts
Now it seems that Google is working towards bringing this possibility to its Google Messages app.
< string name=”add_reaction_for_photo_rcs_fallback_text”>\u200b%1$s\u200b a photo
The string is a template to be filled with your specific reaction only in the cases in which you are reacting to the text or photo of someone, who doesn’t have RCS enabled. Additionally, emoji reactions can be sent to photos, contacts, gifs and videos.
Unfortunately, we don’t have information when this feature will be rolled out to the general public and when it will be available for other RCS apps beyond Google Messages. It’s possible that we might need to wait weeks or months for this feature to start rolling out to all users.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):