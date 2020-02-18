Android Google

Google’s new file system can let you play Android games before they’re completely downloaded

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 18, 2020, 5:45 AM
Google’s new file system can let you play Android games before they’re completely downloaded
In this day and age, we are playing more and more games on our Android phones, as the graphics become better and the smartphones become more capable of serious workloads. The ever growing market for Android games offers us new interesting possibilities for entertainment every day.

However, big games sometimes take a while to download and this can be unnerving if you just want to quickly test a new game or you don’t have a lot of time to spare waiting for a game to fully download so that you can play. Google appears to have thought of this as it is developing a new file system, called Incremental File System, which will allow a game to be launched before all the data for it has been downloaded to the device.

We can read on Google’s documentation on LWN.net the definition of the new feature. The Incremental File System is a “special-purpose Linux virtual file system that allows execution of a program while its binary and resource files are still being lazily downloaded over the network, USB etc.”. That simply means that to launch any big Android app you need to have some content downloaded and the data left can continue downloading while the app has already been started.

Unfortunately, it’s also mentioned that sometimes it may be necessary for the app to wait if some important block of data hasn’t been loaded yet, which means that the user can experience a loading pause of some sort. However, the data is to be loaded in hot blocks of important information so that the aforementioned occurrence can be rare and apps can run smoothly.

XDA Developers doesn’t expect this feature to be available with Android 11, and most likely it is to be implemented no sooner than Android 12 in 2021.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

The Google "Pixel 5" was just mentioned for the first time
The Google "Pixel 5" was just mentioned for the first time
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 could come sooner than you think
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
With the Galaxy S20 series, Samsung finally nailed this one feature
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Sorry, but Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip doesn't make any sense in our modern smartphone world
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Specs, size, features, and price comparison
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
Google Pixel history: the evolution of "Google Phones"
Google Pixel history: the evolution of "Google Phones"
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like
Here's what the Google Pixel 5 XL could look like

Popular stories

This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
This important feature just disappeared on some Pixel 4 phones
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung's S20 Ultra price put to shame by new Snapdragon 865 flagship with 108MP camera
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Note 10+: specs, size and design comparison
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
Android texts might get this iMessage feature soon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
First night Galaxy S20 Ultra camera samples and 5G speed test on Verizon
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip
No, Samsung did not lie about the display on the Galaxy Z Flip

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless