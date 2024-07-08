Google Contacts working on an option to use the app without an account

When you tap on the "Use without an account" button, you are redirected to the Organize tab of the app, and a dialog is explaining what will happen if you use without an account. Basically, you lose out on Google Contact sync, and any contacts imported from your Google account will be removed.







On top of that, Google is working on refining the individual contact page with some tweaks to its looks. Some options are relocated, like Share contact, Add to home screen, move to another account, and delete. Those are currently in the menu and will be right on the page with the update.







This second update is also currently in testing and it's not available in the app just yet.







I especially love the option to not use a Google account if you want to. I think giving people choices on how to use an app is always good, so I'm all up for this new update. However, the second change we talked about in this article may be the first one that we get to see live, as it's a smaller update. There's currently no timeline for the official release of these changes.

