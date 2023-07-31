Future AirPods may read brain waves and other biosignals using in-ear electrodes

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24 Hours of Battery Life, Effortless Setup. Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone. $30 off (23%) Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Adaptive Transparency, Personalized Spatial Audio, MagSafe Charging Case, Bluetooth Headphones for iPhone $50 off (20%) Buy at Amazon





" The biosignals measured by the wearable electronic device may include, but are not limited to, an electroencephalography (EEG). In some embodiments, other biosignals may be measured, such as an electromyography (EMG), electrooculography (EOG), an electrocardiogram (ECG), a galvanic skin response (GSR), a blood volume pulse (BVP), etc. ," says Apple.





It has patented the placement of said tiny electrodes all over the housing of both wired and wireless earphones, just in case. The description also warns that both active and reference electrodes may need to be configured individually for a user's ear form peculiarities.









The biosignal measurement devices could also be placed at the tip of the earpods, while Apple depicts how the user can tap on the side to start or finish the electroencephalography or other measurement session.





Needless to say, this is all in the realm of ideas for now, as Apple would need to put a lot of work to figure out how tiny electrodes on its earbuds could report an user's brain waves and other biosignals. Moreover, patents are usually filed as broad as possible to cover all grounds and avoid prospective litigation, while the final product usually lands with much more restricted functionality than what is filed in the patent describing it.



