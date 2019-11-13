Fortnite creator launches new Battle Breakers mobile game
Battle Breakers is a Hero Collector RPG where players much save a magical kingdom now infested by monsters from space. Players can collect the world’s greatest Heroes specialized in so-called technomagic crystal and assemble a team of super-warriors to take back the planet.
Battle Breakers is free-to-play, but a Battle Pass that offers some benefit is available for purchase should you feel the need to invest real money and support the developers. Interesting enough, Epic Games announced that Battle Breakers players can take their game progress seamlessly across mobile and PC, as the game is now available on both platforms.
If you're using an Android device, Battle Breakers is now available for download via the Epic Games app and the Samsung Galaxy Store. Naturally, iPhone users can get the game directly from the App Store.
