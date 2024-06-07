DuckDuckGo is now offering an AI chatbot with a focus on privacy
Everyone is getting into AI these days, and although the tech is now almost everywhere, if you think of it, it's got some security concerns around it. Now, though, the internet's favorite privacy-focused search engine, DuckDuckGo, is getting an AI chatbot. And, as you might expect, it's here with a strong focus on respecting your privacy and keeping your data safe.
The app is now live. DuckDuckGo has a daily usage limit for the free version though, and the company has plans to introduce a paid version. The paid option will also offer more advanced models.
DuckDuckGo's AI chat is private and allows you to use AI models like OpenAI's GPT 3.5 Turbo, Anthropic's Claude 3 Haiku, and Meta's Llama 3 anonymously. The company says everything you do with these chatbots is between you and them, and it won't be used to train future or existing models.
In fact, DuckDuckGo's solution isn't perfect and it does have some caveats. DuckDuckGo warns that its supported models may store your conversations temporarily in order to deliver responses. Of course, the company underlines that all metadata is removed from the logs and that the agreements when building these AI chats ensure everything is deleted from servers in 30 days.
Image Source - DuckDuckGo
You can try the tools at duck.ai, and it's also available within the top bar of DuckDucGo's search engine. Honestly, these privacy features should probably inspire other companies that use AI to take privacy more seriously. I sincerely do hope so.
