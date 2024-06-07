Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

DuckDuckGo is now offering an AI chatbot with a focus on privacy

By
0comments
DuckDuckGo is now offering an AI chatbot with a focus on privacy
Everyone is getting into AI these days, and although the tech is now almost everywhere, if you think of it, it's got some security concerns around it. Now, though, the internet's favorite privacy-focused search engine, DuckDuckGo, is getting an AI chatbot. And, as you might expect, it's here with a strong focus on respecting your privacy and keeping your data safe.

DuckDuckGo's AI chat is private and allows you to use AI models like OpenAI's GPT 3.5 Turbo, Anthropic's Claude 3 Haiku, and Meta's Llama 3 anonymously. The company says everything you do with these chatbots is between you and them, and it won't be used to train future or existing models.

In fact, DuckDuckGo's solution isn't perfect and it does have some caveats. DuckDuckGo warns that its supported models may store your conversations temporarily in order to deliver responses. Of course, the company underlines that all metadata is removed from the logs and that the agreements when building these AI chats ensure everything is deleted from servers in 30 days.


The app is now live. DuckDuckGo has a daily usage limit for the free version though, and the company has plans to introduce a paid version. The paid option will also offer more advanced models.

You can try the tools at duck.ai, and it's also available within the top bar of DuckDucGo's search engine. Honestly, these privacy features should probably inspire other companies that use AI to take privacy more seriously. I sincerely do hope so.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless