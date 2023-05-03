Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Dubious leak spills details on Apple's 14-inch iPad
There have been rumors that Apple is working on a larger-than-life 14-inch iPad for quite some time now. While we still do not know when (or, for that matter, if) the device will see the light of day, a dubious recent leak ostensibly spills a plethora of details about the gargantuan iPad.

In a tweet, first covered by 9to5Mac in a dedicated article, leaker @analyst941 claims that Apple is developing “a special version of iPadOS 17” that is “for larger iPad Pro/Ultra/Studio model(s)”. The tip also mentions that the new software could enable larger iPads to support up to two 6K displays at 60Hz.

Furthermore, the source believes that the 14-inch iPad might be powered by an M3 Pro SoC. However, this information should be taken with a bucket of salt as the track record of the leaker is rather limited.

It should be noted that Apple’s “Pro” M-series processors have only been used in high-end Macs thus far. Given that the iPad lacks an active cooling system, it might be impossible to use such a powerful chipset without creating some serious thermal issues in the process.

That being said, the first part of the leak (i.e. a refined version of iPadOS) seems like a logical step. After all, most of the problems of the iPad Pro lineup stem from its software. Hardware-wise, Apple’s iPads are way ahead of the competition - it is iPadOS that is pulling them back.

Mark Gurman has noted that Apple is laying the software foundations for the big iPad Pro 2024 OLED revamp with iPadOS 17. Hence, there is a certain degree of possibility that the information brought forward by @analyst941 is at least partially accurate.

Theoretically, the 14-inch iPad could debut as soon as next year, alongside the upcoming iPad Pro. However, all past launch time frames have been incorrect, so users should not hold their breaths.

