Clamshell king Razr Plus currently comes with free QuietComfort Earbuds II worth $299.99

With slab-style phones only delivering incremental improvements each year, it's natural to wonder if there is any real value in buying a new model. If you want to do more with your phone, Motorola currently has an excellent deal on the Razr Plus.

Owning a flip phone is like owning two phones and that's especially true if it's a device like the Razr Plus. We say that because many users have found its outer screen to be more useful than that of other top foldable phones of 2023.

The outer display is 3.6 inches, which is quite large for a secondary screen and lets you run nearly all apps. It's particularly great for quick access to incoming messages, audio controls, and notifications. It has a refresh rate of 144Hz, so everything feels smooth and fluid. The main screen is 6.9-inch and has an even better, industry-leading refresh rate of 165Hz.

It's powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Performance is virtually flawless and you'd have to be a nitpicker to find any real differences between the performance of this phone and those powered by the slightly newer Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The device also supports Motorola's Ready For function that lets you use it like a desktop computer. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Razr Plus 2023 offers protection against both water and dust. 

The Razr Plus costs $999.99, which is in line with the prices of candy bar flagship phones which don't let you do cool things such as using them in a laptop-like orientation.

At the moment, you can get the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for free with the Razr Plus if you buy it at Motorola. The buds cost $299.99, so you'll essentially be paying $700 for the Razr Plus, which is an incredibly good price for a phone of this caliber.

The QuietComfort Earbuds II are fantastic, lightweight buds with impressive active noise canceling (ANC) and excellent sound. 
