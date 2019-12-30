Google

Check your Google Photos app for a cool year-end surprise

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Dec 30, 2019, 12:20 PM
Check your Google Photos app for a cool year-end surprise
With 2019 quickly coming to an end, Google Photos is bringing back a cool feature to help you relive the best moments of your year.

As 9to5Google found, the Google Photos app is generating a special ‘best moments of 2019’ album for some users, which includes a curated collection of photos from your library. The photo book is made up of about 60 photos or so arranged in chronological order, though the layout and arrangement can be adjusted to your liking.



If you end up liking your photo book, Google is also offering a physical copy in softback and hardback versions, starting at $10 and $20, respectively.

This isn’t the first time Google Photos has curated a collection like this, but the service has grown tremendously this past year, reaching a staggering billion users, so it’s likely to reach many more people.

At this time, it doesn’t seem like the special photo book can be generated manually, but if it’s available you can find it in the ‘Print books’ section of the Google Photos app- you should find a number of automatically generated photo books, including highlights for each season and (hopefully) your 2019 album, too.

If it isn’t there yet, keep an eye out for notifications, as the feature should be coming to all or most users over the next few days.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-new-foldable-phone-february-2019-release-rumor
Samsung's next foldable phone could beat the Galaxy S11 to market
Huawei-P40-Pro-concept-renders
These Huawei P40 Pro renders give us our best look yet at the flagship
google-pixel-4a-design-renders-leak
Massive Google Pixel 4a design leak reveals all, punch-hole display included
apple-ipad-pro-2020-design-specs-leak
Here's what the Apple iPad Pro 2020 series (probably) looks like
Google-Pixel-4-XL-vs-Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10
Google Pixel 4 XL vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
samsung-galaxy-s11e-big-mistake-editorial
Samsung is about to make a big mistake with the Galaxy S11e
galaxy-s11-release-galaxy-buds-plus-fold-2
The day of the Galaxy S11 event leaked (again), launching alongside AirPods Pro killers
samsung-galaxy-s11-s20-name
The Galaxy S11 might not be Samsung's next flagship

Popular stories

analyst-says-comcast-could-acquire-t-mobile-after-sprint-merger
The hunted becomes the hunter in one analyst's T-Mobile-Sprint scenario
t-mobile-looked-at-merging-with-sprint-and-comcast
Top secret internal T-Mobile documents leak revealing plans to merge with Sprint and Comcast
apple-is-giving-away-a-free-gift-every-day-
Apple is giving iOS users a free daily surprise gift starting today
sony-is-selling-all-of-the-image-sensors-it-can-make
Sony is running its plants non-stop in order to produce this one key smartphone component
dish-seeks-deep-pocketed-partner-to-help-build-5G-network
Dish reportedly looks to partner with Apple, Google or Amazon to build its 5G network
op-ed-published-by-new-york-paper-supports-t-mobile-sprint-merger
Union leader says that T-Mobile-Sprint merger will lead to job gains nationwide
beta-update-breaks-google-assistant-on-pixel-4
Update breaks Google Assistant on the Pixel 4
google-pixel-4a-design-renders-leak
Massive Google Pixel 4a design leak reveals all, punch-hole display included

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless