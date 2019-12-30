Check your Google Photos app for a cool year-end surprise
As 9to5Google found, the Google Photos app is generating a special ‘best moments of 2019’ album for some users, which includes a curated collection of photos from your library. The photo book is made up of about 60 photos or so arranged in chronological order, though the layout and arrangement can be adjusted to your liking.
If you end up liking your photo book, Google is also offering a physical copy in softback and hardback versions, starting at $10 and $20, respectively.
This isn’t the first time Google Photos has curated a collection like this, but the service has grown tremendously this past year, reaching a staggering billion users, so it’s likely to reach many more people.
At this time, it doesn’t seem like the special photo book can be generated manually, but if it’s available you can find it in the ‘Print books’ section of the Google Photos app- you should find a number of automatically generated photo books, including highlights for each season and (hopefully) your 2019 album, too.
If it isn’t there yet, keep an eye out for notifications, as the feature should be coming to all or most users over the next few days.
