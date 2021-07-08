$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Display

Broken Phone Showdown – send us photos of your broken phones!

Radoslav Minkov
By
0
Broken Phone Showdown – send us photos of your broken phones!
Nearly all of us have experienced the horror of dropping a smartphone. Regardless of how careful you are, some phones are just a bit too slippery (looking at you, Asus ROG Phone 5) and may even slide off the table on their own.

Also, sometimes pockets aren't deep enough for how tall phones are getting (hi Sony Xperia 1 III). So your new phone might unexpectedly do a BASE jump out of your jeans pocket, forgetting mid-fall that smartphones don't come equipped with a parachute just yet, and shattering on concrete. Accidents happen… And they happen all the time!

Favorite one – accidentally dropping your phone on your face while in bed can also lead to a cracked display, in addition to cracked teeth. Most of us have stories like this. How did you break a phone – we'd like to know, and we'd like to see it!

Send us a photo of your broken smartphone and tell us how it happened



Whether your phone ended up with a cracked screen, scratched-up back or just plain split in half like a fortune cookie – share a photo of it with us and our readers! And along with that photo, tell us how it ended up broken – did you drop it, on what surface and whether it still works.

The PhoneArena team will also include our own photos and stories, so it's going to be a great big compilation you shouldn't miss! iPhones, Samsung phones, flagships and budget ones – we expect to have it all for you to see. It will also be a good display of how well (or how badly) these phones hold up to accidental drops and scratches, so you'll know what to expect if it ever happens to you.

We'll publish your photos and stories next week on Thursday, so stay tuned!

Where to send


If you'd like to participate, send us a photo by next Wednesday of your broken phone, along with a few words on how it happened.

You can do that by posting on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #BrokenPhoneShowdown or alternatively, send them via email at radoslav.m@phonearena.com

See you next week at the Broken Phone Showdown!

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Samsung sends warning to leakers; starts copyright striking press assets
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Samsung sends warning to leakers; starts copyright striking press assets
OnePlus Nord 2 global launch date is now official: July 22 for Europe and India
by Iskra Petrova,  0
OnePlus Nord 2 global launch date is now official: July 22 for Europe and India
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 to be cheaper indeed, great trade-in offers and 'luxury version' await
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 to be cheaper indeed, great trade-in offers and 'luxury version' await
Bixby is still alive - new update brings improvements, refined experience
by Mariyan Slavov,  1
Bixby is still alive - new update brings improvements, refined experience
Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro show up with full specs and live images
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Motorola Edge 20 and Edge 20 Pro show up with full specs and live images
Long COVID symptoms of the 'cured' are real, Fitbit data confirms
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Long COVID symptoms of the 'cured' are real, Fitbit data confirms
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless