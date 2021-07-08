Broken Phone Showdown – send us photos of your broken phones!0
Also, sometimes pockets aren't deep enough for how tall phones are getting (hi Sony Xperia 1 III). So your new phone might unexpectedly do a BASE jump out of your jeans pocket, forgetting mid-fall that smartphones don't come equipped with a parachute just yet, and shattering on concrete. Accidents happen… And they happen all the time!
Send us a photo of your broken smartphone and tell us how it happened
Whether your phone ended up with a cracked screen, scratched-up back or just plain split in half like a fortune cookie – share a photo of it with us and our readers! And along with that photo, tell us how it ended up broken – did you drop it, on what surface and whether it still works.
We'll publish your photos and stories next week on Thursday, so stay tuned!
Where to send
If you'd like to participate, send us a photo by next Wednesday of your broken phone, along with a few words on how it happened.
You can do that by posting on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #BrokenPhoneShowdown or alternatively, send them via email at radoslav.m@phonearena.com
See you next week at the Broken Phone Showdown!