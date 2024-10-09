Book a parking place on Google Maps directly with SpotHero





SpotHero lets drivers search for and book parking spots ahead of their time of arrival to a destination, but before the Google Maps integration one had to go to the respective Android app rather than stay within the warm confines of Google Maps that they already have opened, and do everything from there.







The way this works with Google Maps is via a new "Book Online" button that pops up every time there is a parking spot available to book in one of SpotHero's participating parking lots.









Not only that, but one can reserve a place before their arrival and SpotHero will give them to choose from any date or time that they think they will be there to see what parking spots will be available then.





Afterward, the service integration does what the SpotHero app does, too, namely going to its mobile website to securely process the parking space payment. SpotHero offers reservations for more than 8,000 parking spots in major US cities, and the button "Book Online" simply won't appear if it doesn't have presence in the area you are going to.





Besides regular parking places, one can also search for spots with wheelchair accessibility, as well as those equipped with destination electric vehicle chargers.





SpotHero is already integrated with Apple Maps, so iPhone users have had the chance to try it for a while, but its Google Maps integration is more likely to drastically increase the service's uptake.

