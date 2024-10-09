Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!
Book a parking place on Google Maps directly with SpotHero

Google
SpotHero parking reservation
SpotHero, the app allows drivers to search for and book parking spaces in more than 300 cities across the US, has not partnered with Google to directly provide its services in Maps and Search.

SpotHero lets drivers search for and book parking spots ahead of their time of arrival to a destination, but before the Google Maps integration one had to go to the respective Android app rather than stay within the warm confines of Google Maps that they already have opened, and do everything from there.

The way this works with Google Maps is via a new "Book Online" button that pops up every time there is a parking spot available to book in one of SpotHero's participating parking lots.

Video Thumbnail

Not only that, but one can reserve a place before their arrival and SpotHero will give them to choose from any date or time that they think they will be there to see what parking spots will be available then. 

Afterward, the service integration does what the SpotHero app does, too, namely going to its mobile website to securely process the parking space payment. SpotHero offers reservations for more than 8,000 parking spots in major US cities, and the button "Book Online" simply won't appear if it doesn't have presence in the area you are going to.

Besides regular parking places, one can also search for spots with wheelchair accessibility, as well as those equipped with destination electric vehicle chargers. 

SpotHero is already integrated with Apple Maps, so iPhone users have had the chance to try it for a while, but its Google Maps integration is more likely to drastically increase the service's uptake.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.jpg
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

