Bipartisan lawmakers warn Trump officials about shipping to Huawei
Reuters reports today that 15 U.S. lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are asking the Commerce Department not to grant 90-day temporary licenses allowing American firms to ship supplies to Huawei. The latter was placed on the department's Entity List for security reasons, blocking it from purchasing components and software from the states. Approximately 300 requests for temporary licenses were received by the Commerce Department and one U.S. official says that 150 of them have been processed. In that group of 150 requests, the anonymous official says that 75 have been approved and 75 have been denied.
A bipartisan group of 15 lawmakers wants the Commerce Department to stop issuing temporary licenses to Huawei's suppliers in the states
The letter written by the bipartisan group of lawmakers said that the Trump administration should stop issuing temporary licenses to individual U.S. companies until the White House provides Congress with "a report outlining specific criteria for determining whether or not the approval of any license poses a national security threat." The letter requested that congressional leaders "be notified prior to the issuance of any licenses to U.S. firms to sell components to Huawei and its affiliates." The company is considered a national security threat because of fears that the company spies, or will spy using backdoors placed inside its phones and networking equipment. While the Chinese government can, by law, compel Huawei to collect intelligence from American corporations and consumers on its behalf, the manufacturer has denied repeatedly that its products are used to send information to Beijing.
The letter was signed by Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Republican Senator Tom Cotton. It also included the signatures of Democrats Elizabeth Warren, Richard Blumenthal, Ron Wyden and Cory Booker, and Republicans Ben Sasse, John Cornyn, Josh Hawley, and Rick Scott.
Huawei has been able to work around the ban and is on track to ship as many as 270 million handsets this year. That is a 10% shortfall from Huawei's initial forecast, made before the ban, calling for 300 million units to be shipped in 2019. The main reason for the shortfall is Huawei's inability to license the Google Play services version of Android because of its placement on the Entity List. As a result, the latest Huawei devices cannot use Google's core Android apps including the Play Store, Maps, Gmail, and Search. This isn't so much a hardship inside China where the manufacturer is riding an unprecedented wave of patriotism, but it has affected the company's international sales.
