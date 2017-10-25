T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint LG Android Picks

The best LG phones you can buy: high-end, midrange, and budget

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Mar 25, 2020, 10:16 AM
It's a dog-eat-dog world out there in the land of smartphones, and there are only a few top names that manage to both stay afloat and innovate every year. LG is among them — despite suffering a lot of losses in the mobile market in recent years, LG continues to move forward, restructuring its portfolio and looking for unique features to offer to its users. And yes, we will be seeing more of them in 2020.

So, what are the best LG phones out there right now? Let's take a quick look!

Top-tier


LG V60 ThinQ

Specs


  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10


LG's latest flagship is not of the G series — it seems the V phones are now going to take over. The LG V60 ThinQ is currently the best LG phone you can buy. It comes with all the latest hardware and — not to be outdone by Samsung — even offers 8K video recording as well. It doesn't have any sort of crazy zoom on board, but that's arguably something to fret over.

It's still the best LG camera phone, packed with everything the company can deliver. A full trio of wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto cameras with an added Time of Flight sensor for better AR applications.

The V60 ThinQ does also have a Dual Screen accessory, which is listed as a separate buy, but a lot of places offer it bundled with the V60 as a promo offer. It somewhat transforms the phone into a foldable — not as fancy as the actual bendy devices out there, but still functional enough.

LG G8x ThinQ

Specs | Review


  • Display 6.4 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 4000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie


The latest G series phone LG released late last year. The LG G8x did away with the Z Camera module of the G8, which allowed it to shrink the notch cutout on the screen. To make up for taking away one feature, LG added another — the G8x also supports its own Dual Screen accessory.

It doesn't have all the bells and whistles of the LG V60, but it's still a pretty good top-tier smartphone. To top it off, the G8x comes with the Dual Screen included in the box — no need to splurge extra for it.

LG G8 ThinQ

Specs | Review


  • Display 6.1 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie


The LG G8 ThinQ was released in early 2019 and as the best LG phone at the time. It featured a super-advanced "Z Camera" on the front — a sensor that allowed not only face unlock, but palm vein reading as well. LG also wanted to use it for gesture navigation where you can operate the phone by just waving a hand in front of it but the effect was... hit and miss.

It seems LG gave up on the Z Camera for the time being, so the G8 ThinQ is probably your best option if you want to try one of these. Besides, it has gone down in price considerably since launch, making it a pretty good buy over some midrangers on the market.

Mid-range


LG V40 ThinQ

Specs | Review


LG V40 ThinQ

  • Display 6.4 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
    LG UX UI


So, the LG V40 is two years old by now. However, if you are thinking about going for an LG V50 from 2019, we'd suggest against it — it still costs $1k, making it more expensive than the current-year LG V60!

So, here we are suggesting the LG V40. Priced at around $350, it's probably the best LG smartphone you can buy nowadays. Yeah, its processor is getting a bit old in the tooth, but the phone still has a beautiful design and competent cameras.

Five of them, to be exact — wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto on the back; regular and wide-angle on the front.

LG G7 ThinQ

Specs | Review


LG G7 ThinQ

  • Display 6.1 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP (Dual camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie


LG's 2018 "mainstream" flagship — LG G7 ThinQ sports the top-tier hardware of yesteryear and builds on the design language that started with the LG G6. An extra-long 19.5:9 display, a glass back, metal frame, water-resistance, and wide-angle lenses on the secondary back-facing camera and the selfie snapper. It came with a super-large F1.6 aperture for the main camera, the night shot mode — as seen on the upgraded V30s ThinQ —, a notch design for the phone's front — like it or not —, and while we did not get stereo speakers here, the phone's new Boombox was definitely OK-sounding. 

There are only a few of these left floating around, for sub-$300 pricing, too. Not a bad deal — it'll definitely perform better than a $300 midranger from today. Well... maybe unless you go for a Pixel 3a.

LG Stylo 5

Specs


LG Stylo 5

  • Display 6.2 inches
    2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Single camera)
    5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon SDM450, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie


The Stylo 5 comes equipped with its own stylus, but don't jump for joy thinking it's Samsung S Pen-level sophisticated — it's just a regular, run-of-the-mill capacitive stylus. That said, the Stylo 5 rocks a spatious 6.2-inch display with a 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution. It's powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 450 and has 3 GB of RAM while a 3,500 mAh battery keeps the lights on.

In other words, it's a midranger through and through. You can grab it unlocked for $200 or get the slightly upgraded LG Stylo 5+ on contract ($10 per month) with AT&T. Still not as good of a deal as an LG V40 for $350, though.

