The best LG phones you can buy: high-end, midrange, and budget

It's a dog-eat-dog world out there in the land of smartphones, and there are only a few top names that manage to both stay afloat and innovate every year. LG is among them — despite suffering a lot of losses in the mobile market in recent years, LG continues to move forward, restructuring its portfolio and looking for unique features to offer to its users. And yes, we will be seeing more of them in 2020.

So, what are the best LG phones out there right now? Let's take a quick look!

Categories:

Budget

Top-tier

LG V60 ThinQ Specs

Display 6.8 inches

2460 x 1080 pixels

Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)

10 MP front

Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM

Storage 128GB, microSDXC

Battery 5000 mAh

OS Android 10



Buy from AT&T

LG's latest flagship is not of the G series — it seems the V phones are now going to take over. The LG V60 ThinQ is currently the best LG phone you can buy. It comes with all the latest hardware and — not to be outdone by Samsung — even offers 8K video recording as well. It doesn't have any sort of crazy zoom on board, but that's arguably something to fret over.



It's still the best LG camera phone, packed with everything the company can deliver. A full trio of wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto cameras with an added Time of Flight sensor for better AR applications.



The V60 ThinQ does also have a Dual Screen accessory, which is listed as a separate buy, but a lot of places offer it bundled with the V60 as a promo offer. It somewhat transforms the phone into a foldable — not as fancy as the actual bendy devices out there, but still functional enough.

LG G8x ThinQ Specs | Review

Display 6.4 inches

2340 x 1080 pixels

Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)

32 MP front

Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM

Storage 128GB, microSDXC

Battery 4000 mAh

OS Android 9.0 Pie



Buy from Amazon

The latest G series phone LG released late last year. The LG G8x did away with the Z Camera module of the G8, which allowed it to shrink the notch cutout on the screen. To make up for taking away one feature, LG added another — the G8x also supports its own Dual Screen accessory.

It doesn't have all the bells and whistles of the LG V60, but it's still a pretty good top-tier smartphone. To top it off, the G8x comes with the Dual Screen included in the box — no need to splurge extra for it.

LG G8 ThinQ Specs | Review

Display 6.1 inches

3120 x 1440 pixels

Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)

8 MP front

Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB RAM

Storage 128GB, microSDXC

Battery 3500 mAh

OS Android 9.0 Pie



Buy from Amazon





It seems LG gave up on the Z Camera for the time being, so the G8 ThinQ is probably your best option if you want to try one of these. Besides, it has gone down in price considerably since launch, making it a pretty good buy over some midrangers on the market. The LG G8 ThinQ was released in early 2019 and as the best LG phone at the time. It featured a super-advanced "Z Camera" on the front — a sensor that allowed not only face unlock, but palm vein reading as well. LG also wanted to use it for gesture navigation where you can operate the phone by just waving a hand in front of it but the effect was... hit and miss.It seems LG gave up on the Z Camera for the time being, so the G8 ThinQ is probably your best option if you want to try one of these. Besides, it has gone down in price considerably since launch, making it a pretty good buy over some midrangers on the market.



