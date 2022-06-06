Apple teases next-generation CarPlay: Apple Car preview?

This year's WorldWide Developer Conference saw Apple introduce the next generation of its car interface – CarPlay. While CarPlay doesn't typically take the spotlight here at PhoneArena, we think this new version deserves special attention, as it probably gives us a peek at some of the developments that happened around the heavily rumored Apple Car project.







Apple Car is probably the most controversial unannounced product in the company's history. At one point in time, it almost seemed like some sort of an announcement was imminent, but then, all of a sudden, rumors started flying around of Apple dramatically scaling back the project's scope, reducing it to possibly a software platform the company could offer to car manufacturer partners.





Since then, the flow of news surrounding Apple's mysterious car project suddenly dropped to almost zero. That is why it was so interesting today when Apple tried hard to drive the point home that the next generation of CarPlay is going to be a big thing for next-gen cars. And perhaps, if a real Apple Car ever happens, it's user interface system is going to look a whole lot like what Cupertino showcased today.







And indeed, what Apple showed seemed like nothing we've seen in terms of car media systems. That is probably because the next version of Car Play is planned to be so much more than a media system.









CarPlay's next version will take over your car and make it look like an Apple car





CarPlay 2-enabled cars will benefit from advanced communication between your iPhone and the car's onboard computer, meaning that your iPhone will receive all kinds of information about the current state of the car, from speed and RPM, to the settings of the A/C. You read that right: the iPhone-powered CarPlay of the future will let you control everything, from your car radio, to the A/C, to the position of your seats. Not to mention, this is bound to make the integration with various iPhone features way more sophisticated and cooler. Think immersive navigation or weather displays.







But this is just the start. Apple's plan envisions the possibility to control each and every display in your car. After all, all of this potential functionality will be of little effect, should it be limited by the confines of a single, small touch display.







Imagine your whole instruments dashboard, central console display and whatever other screen your car may have displaying a consistent, iOS-inspired interface that looks exactly tailored for your vehicle, showing all kinds of information and allowing you full control over your vehicle's operational, comfort, and media features. And with just a swipe of the finger, you can change the look and feel of your car's UI, just like changing an Apple Watch's face design. Or swipe between different information hubs. The car just got way more customizable.







If there is a way for Apple to truly and definitively invade your car, this has to be it. If there is a way for Apple to truly and definitively invade your car, this has to be it.





Apple has shared that vehicles supporting the next generation of CarPlay will start to be announced in late 2023. Partnering manufacturers include Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Nissan, Ford, Lincoln, Audi, Jaguar, Acura, Volvo, Honda, Renault, Infiniti and Polestar.



