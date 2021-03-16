Apple releases upbeat economic data for the European iOS job market



Experts criticized the recent numbers stated by Apple because they are based on a wider range of jobs. Instead of counting only software developers, Apple is summing up all the employees of businesses which tend to earn revenue through the development of iOS applications. This means that the research is not entirely objective as marketing employees, system administrators, and other jobs are included in it.



Apple has recently faced global investigations concerning the fair competition its App Store provides. Many believe that the monopoly Apple has instilled by making iOS apps sold only through Apple's platform is unfair to the developers of such apps. That’s probably the reasoning behind the released economic data -- to tackle the negative outlook of the company in the matter.