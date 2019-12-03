Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Apple

Here's how to watch Apple's first Music Awards winner show live

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Dec 03, 2019, 8:44 AM

After issuing a plethora of new hardware this year, starting from new iPads and finishing with the AirPods Pro, Apple is reserving a stage today entirely for its new adventures in content and media. Multimedia.

It took on cable and Netflix with the upcoming Apple TV channels and TV+ subscription streamer. Game streaming and distribution platforms like Steam or Google's upcoming Stadia will face the casual but formidable Arcade undertaking. News aggregators and standalone publishers now have another potentially huge platform to consider - News+.

In one fell swoop, Apple wiggled its way right smack in the center of the news and entertainment industry, moving swiftly from a hardware to a content creation focal point. None of these newfangled Apple services can take on the established players on its own just yet, but Apple is catching up quickly.

It just announced... its Music Awards today, "a celebration of the best and boldest musicians of 2019 and the enormous impact they have had on global culture this year." According to Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and International Content:

The Apple Music Awards are designed to recognize the passion, energy and creativity of the world’s favorite artists,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and International Content. “The musically diverse group of inaugural winners have sparked deep social conversation, influenced culture and inspired our customers around the world. We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate them.

Who won? Well, Billie Eilish is Artist of the Year, of course, and the "WHEN WE FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" is Apple Music’s Album of the Year with over a billion streams. Billie, together with her brother Finneas, also got the Songwriter of the Year award from Apple.

Lizzo is a Breakthrough Artist of the Year, while for Song of the Year Apple pegged the "Old Town Road" hit by Lil Nas X that became the most streamed song on Apple Music. The physical award itself? We are glad you asked about this raging minimalism, here it is:

Each award features Apple’s custom silicon wafer suspended between a polished sheet of glass and a machined and anodized aluminum body. The wafers start as a perfect 12-inch disc of silicon with nanometer level flatness. Copper layers are deposited and patterned by ultraviolet lithography to create connections between billions of transistors. The result of this multi-month process, before it is sliced into hundreds of individual chips, is stunning and distinctive. In a symbolic gesture, the same chips which power the devices that put the world’s music at your fingertips sit at the very heart of the Apple Music Awards.


In addition, Apple will be streaming live its signature Music Awards event with a "bespoke performance from Billie Eilish at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park." We can't wait to see the spectacle that Apple has made out of its first award show, and you can tune in on December 4 at at 6:30 p.m. Pacific | 3:30pm Eastern for the staged festivities.

Watch the first Apple Music Award show live stream here on December 4 at 3:30 ET



FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Samsungs-2020-Galaxy-phone-design-may-be-all-about-Premium-Hole-displays
Samsung's 2020 Galaxy phone design may be all about Premium Hole displays
Apple-iPad-Pro-mini-LED-display-Q3-2020
iPad Pro with revolutionary display tech, faster chipset could debut in Q3 2020
T-Mobile-launches-its-nationwide-5G-network
T-Mobile launches its 5G nationwide network, but you can't use it until Friday
Verizon-Cyber-Monday-deals-2019-Heres-which-iPhones-will-be-free
Verizon Cyber Monday deals 2019: Here's which iPhones will be free
Best-T-Mobile-Cyber-Monday-deals-free-iPhone-8-discounted-new-iPad-and-much-more
Best T-Mobile Cyber Monday deals: free iPhone 8, discounted new iPad, and much more
Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.