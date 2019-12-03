Here's how to watch Apple's first Music Awards winner show live
After issuing a plethora of new hardware this year, starting from new iPads and finishing with the AirPods Pro, Apple is reserving a stage today entirely for its new adventures in content and media. Multimedia.
In one fell swoop, Apple wiggled its way right smack in the center of the news and entertainment industry, moving swiftly from a hardware to a content creation focal point. None of these newfangled Apple services can take on the established players on its own just yet, but Apple is catching up quickly.
It just announced... its Music Awards today, "a celebration of the best and boldest musicians of 2019 and the enormous impact they have had on global culture this year." According to Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and International Content:
The Apple Music Awards are designed to recognize the passion, energy and creativity of the world’s favorite artists,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and International Content. “The musically diverse group of inaugural winners have sparked deep social conversation, influenced culture and inspired our customers around the world. We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate them.
Who won? Well, Billie Eilish is Artist of the Year, of course, and the "WHEN WE FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" is Apple Music’s Album of the Year with over a billion streams. Billie, together with her brother Finneas, also got the Songwriter of the Year award from Apple.
Lizzo is a Breakthrough Artist of the Year, while for Song of the Year Apple pegged the "Old Town Road" hit by Lil Nas X that became the most streamed song on Apple Music. The physical award itself? We are glad you asked about this raging minimalism, here it is:
Each award features Apple’s custom silicon wafer suspended between a polished sheet of glass and a machined and anodized aluminum body. The wafers start as a perfect 12-inch disc of silicon with nanometer level flatness. Copper layers are deposited and patterned by ultraviolet lithography to create connections between billions of transistors. The result of this multi-month process, before it is sliced into hundreds of individual chips, is stunning and distinctive. In a symbolic gesture, the same chips which power the devices that put the world’s music at your fingertips sit at the very heart of the Apple Music Awards.
In addition, Apple will be streaming live its signature Music Awards event with a "bespoke performance from Billie Eilish at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park." We can't wait to see the spectacle that Apple has made out of its first award show, and you can tune in on December 4 at at 6:30 p.m. Pacific | 3:30pm Eastern for the staged festivities.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):