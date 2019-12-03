Here's how to watch Apple's first Music Awards winner show live



In one fell swoop, Apple wiggled its way right smack in the center of the news and entertainment industry, moving swiftly from a hardware to a content creation focal point. None of these newfangled Apple services can take on the established players on its own just yet, but Apple is catching up quickly.

It just announced... its Music Awards today, " a celebration of the best and boldest musicians of 2019 and the enormous impact they have had on global culture this year ." According to Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and International Content:









Who won? Well, Billie Eilish is Artist of the Year, of course, and the "WHEN WE FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" is Apple Music’s Album of the Year with over a billion streams. Billie, together with her brother Finneas, also got the Songwriter of the Year award from Apple.





Lizzo is a Breakthrough Artist of the Year, while for Song of the Year Apple pegged the "Old Town Road" hit by Lil Nas X that became the most streamed song on Apple Music. The physical award itself? We are glad you asked about this raging minimalism, here it is:













In addition, Apple will be streaming live its signature Music Awards event with a " bespoke performance from Billie Eilish at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park ." We can't wait to see the spectacle that Apple has made out of its first award show, and you can tune in on December 4 at at 6:30 p.m. Pacific | 3:30pm Eastern for the staged festivities.











