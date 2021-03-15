iOS 14.5 Apple Maps will be able to tell you how busy a place is
However, that's far from everything the upcoming update has to offer iPhone and iPad users, and we might have been letting some interesting tidbits slip through our fingers. An observant Reddit user, as noted by 9to5Mac, noticed that Apple will be adding some new improvements to its Apple Maps, which has recently grown to rival Google Maps in some ways. As of the new update, Apple Maps will be crowd-sourcing information about how busy a point of interest is, as well as opening and closing business hours.
Routing and Traffic: While you are in transit (for example, walking or driving), your iPhone will periodically send GPS data, travel speed and barometric pressure information in an anonymous and encrypted form to Apple, to be used for augmenting crowd-sourced road traffic and atmospheric correction databases. Additionally, when you open an app near a point of interest (for example, a business or park), your iPhone will send location data in an anonymous and encrypted form to Apple, which Apple may aggregate and use to let users know if that point of interest is open and how busy it is.
We still don't know exactly when the iOS 14.5 update is to roll around, but we do know it will be sometime this month.