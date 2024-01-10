Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
What's better than a Google Pixel Fold deal? A Pixel Fold deal which also gets you discounted Pixel Buds Pro, duh. One of the main reasons for buying a device as versatile as the Pixel Fold is to be able to do lots of things on it, including consuming media, and for that, you are going to want to pair it with some nice earbuds.

As awesome as foldable phones are, nearly all of them feature cameras whose quality doesn't match up to their high prices. If you don't want to end up with mediocre cameras even after buying what's supposed to be a cutting-edge product, the Pixel Fold is your safest best.

Pixel Fold 256GB with Noise Canceling Pixel Buds Pro

5.8-inch outer OLED 120Hz screen | 7.6-inch inner OLED 120Hz screen | Tensor G2 | 48MP + 10.8MP + 10.8MP 5x cameras | 4,821mAh battery | Five years of security support
$381 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon

It's not just the camera setup that's stellar though. The Pixel Fold is wider than Samsung's foldable phones. Its 5.8-inch outer screen is more comfortable to use and the 7.6-inch inner screen gives you a tablet feel.

Using the tablet-like screen is a whole different experience than using a candybar phone, and it makes everything more enjoyable. You won't have to squint your eyes while reading a news article or wish for more screen real estate when playing a game.

The phone's hinge stays wherever you want, so you can position it like a laptop for typing a long reply to a random stranger who got on your nerve during a Facebook argument (0/10, not recommended) or set it up like a tent and listen to your favorite podcast, for which you'll need noise canceling earbuds like the Pixel Buds Pro.

If you were to buy the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Buds Pro on any other day, they would cost you $1,998.99. Amazon has shaved $381.12 off the duo, which is a really generous discount. 

The buds will also give you hands-free Google Assistant access, which is another reason to go for them. Grab the bundle if you spend a lot of time on your phone and want to upgrade to a better experience.
