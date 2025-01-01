AT&T notifies some customers about price increases for smartphone and data-only plans

AT&T





CustomerNo6626, Reddit user, January 2025





AT&T is going to increase the monthly rate for unlimited smartphone and data-only plans by $3. Right now, FirstNet's unlimited plan starts at $39.99 per month for each line, while data plans start at $40 per month.



The carrier also notes that customers who activated their service on or after April 15, 2024, will continue paying older rates until they have completed 9 months of service. During this time, both price increases will apply, but they will be offset by a monthly credit.



The impending increase has set off a debate about whether customers should switch to another provider. Many are of the view that even after the hike, prices will remain competitive.



Additionally, FirstNet customers and their families get priority on AT&T 's network and they will never be bumped off by commercial traffic. Also, FirstNet has implemented comprehensive tower-to-core network encryption, so it's more secure than commercial networks.



Receive the latest AT&T news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

vGraphsAlt, Reddit user, January 2025





Winter-Classroom455, Reddit user, January 2025





Others are not as forgiving and rightfully note that while an increase of $3 for each line may not sound like a lot, over time, charges like these can add up.





UCF_Knight12, Reddit user, January 2025



In October, AT&T increased



AT&T is far from the only carrier - or any company for that matter - to increase prices. So even though it's natural to feel irritated at the increase, that's just the order of business these days. In October,increased prices for internet services by $5 per month . Before that, earlier in the year, the company levied a $5 convenience fee on customers making payments over the phone.is far from the only carrier - or any company for that matter - to increase prices. So even though it's natural to feel irritated at the increase, that's just the order of business these days.