AT&T notifies some customers about price increases for smartphone and data-only plans

AT&T is ringing in the new year with a price increase for some customers.

The price increase is for customers with FirstNet, a network built by AT&T that prioritizes connectivity for public safety and is chiefly meant for first responders.

Reddit user CustomerNo6626 says their bill had a notice about a forthcoming price increase. A quick look at FirstNet's website reveals that rates will increase for unlimited plans starting January 15.

My FirstNet bill had a notice of a $3/month price increase starting January 15, 2025. Is this changing anyone’s mind on their service?
CustomerNo6626, Reddit user, January 2025

AT&T is going to increase the monthly rate for unlimited smartphone and data-only plans by $3. Right now, FirstNet's unlimited plan starts at $39.99 per month for each line, while data plans start at $40 per month.

The carrier also notes that customers who activated their service on or after April 15, 2024, will continue paying older rates until they have completed 9 months of service. During this time, both price increases will apply, but they will be offset by a monthly credit.

The impending increase has set off a debate about whether customers should switch to another provider. Many are of the view that even after the hike, prices will remain competitive.

Additionally, FirstNet customers and their families get priority on AT&T's network and they will never be bumped off by commercial traffic. Also, FirstNet has implemented comprehensive tower-to-core network encryption, so it's more secure than commercial networks.

their most expensive plan is $45, a $3 increase would bring it to $48. $48 for unlimited high speed prioritized data is worth it to me
vGraphsAlt, Reddit user, January 2025

Out of curiosity what's a reasonable price? You're literally getting the best service from a major carrier about as half as cheap as a normal account WITH access to additional parts of the network that average people can't access AND unlimited Hotspot with no throttling..
Winter-Classroom455, Reddit user, January 2025

Others are not as forgiving and rightfully note that while an increase of $3 for each line may not sound like a lot, over time, charges like these can add up.

$3 here. $3 there. Everyone is raising rates for everything. So yes, it’s $3 + everything else that has gone up. Adds up.
UCF_Knight12, Reddit user, January 2025

In October, AT&T increased prices for internet services by $5 per month. Before that, earlier in the year, the company levied a $5 convenience fee on customers making payments over the phone.

AT&T is far from the only carrier - or any company for that matter - to increase prices. So even though it's natural to feel irritated at the increase, that's just the order of business these days.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

