AT&T notifies some customers about price increases for smartphone and data-only plans
AT&T is ringing in the new year with a price increase for some customers.
The price increase is for customers with FirstNet, a network built by AT&T that prioritizes connectivity for public safety and is chiefly meant for first responders.
Reddit user CustomerNo6626 says their bill had a notice about a forthcoming price increase. A quick look at FirstNet's website reveals that rates will increase for unlimited plans starting January 15.
AT&T is far from the only carrier - or any company for that matter - to increase prices. So even though it's natural to feel irritated at the increase, that's just the order of business these days.
My FirstNet bill had a notice of a $3/month price increase starting January 15, 2025. Is this changing anyone’s mind on their service?
CustomerNo6626, Reddit user, January 2025
AT&T is going to increase the monthly rate for unlimited smartphone and data-only plans by $3. Right now, FirstNet's unlimited plan starts at $39.99 per month for each line, while data plans start at $40 per month.
The carrier also notes that customers who activated their service on or after April 15, 2024, will continue paying older rates until they have completed 9 months of service. During this time, both price increases will apply, but they will be offset by a monthly credit.
Additionally, FirstNet customers and their families get priority on AT&T's network and they will never be bumped off by commercial traffic. Also, FirstNet has implemented comprehensive tower-to-core network encryption, so it's more secure than commercial networks.
The impending increase has set off a debate about whether customers should switch to another provider. Many are of the view that even after the hike, prices will remain competitive.
their most expensive plan is $45, a $3 increase would bring it to $48. $48 for unlimited high speed prioritized data is worth it to me
vGraphsAlt, Reddit user, January 2025
Out of curiosity what's a reasonable price? You're literally getting the best service from a major carrier about as half as cheap as a normal account WITH access to additional parts of the network that average people can't access AND unlimited Hotspot with no throttling..
Winter-Classroom455, Reddit user, January 2025
Others are not as forgiving and rightfully note that while an increase of $3 for each line may not sound like a lot, over time, charges like these can add up.
$3 here. $3 there. Everyone is raising rates for everything. So yes, it’s $3 + everything else that has gone up. Adds up.
UCF_Knight12, Reddit user, January 2025
In October, AT&T increased prices for internet services by $5 per month. Before that, earlier in the year, the company levied a $5 convenience fee on customers making payments over the phone.
Things that are NOT allowed: