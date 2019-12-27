5G

5G networks to have a devastating effect on 3-day weather forecasts

Victor Hristov by Victor Hristov   /  Dec 27, 2019, 8:04 AM
5G networks to have a devastating effect on 3-day weather forecasts
5G networks will bring faster download speeds and a bunch of opportunities to connect all sorts of devices in ways never possible before, but it might also break one critical part of weather reporting.

The problem arises from the very frequencies used for 5G technology that happen to coincide with the frequency at which water vapor molecules vibrate in the atmosphere. Right now, satellites monitor these tiny vibrations and report the information to weather agencies that use this critical piece of data to give you more accurate 3-day weather forecasts.

These specific water vapor molecule vibrations happen at a frequency of around 23.8 gigahertz, dangerously close to the 24 gigahertz frequencies employed by some 5G networks. With random 5G signals appearing in these frequencies, they will effectively act as noise that will prevent satellites from properly reading the weather data and might bring us back to a state of weather forecasting we used to have as far back as the 80's, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The warnings are backed by various weather experts, who also say that predictions of floods, storms and hurricanes also use this information and will become less reliable.

On the other side of the fence, we have FCC chairman Ajit Pai who said in a letter in April that NASA and the NOAA, which pleaded the auction for those bands be delayed, were making “exaggerated and unverified last-minute assertions.”

Is there a solution in sight? Right now, it seems that 5G interference in those wavelengths will be random and will be quite hard, if not impossible to filter out. 

“We are significantly concerned about interference with weather forecasts or warnings,” AccuWeather forecasting manager Dan DePodwin said. 5G interference could disrupt “snow, storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, all kinds of severe weather warnings.”

The effect is not likely to be immediate, but will worsen significantly once 5G networks grow denser in the not so distant future. Keep in mind, that this will affect regions where 24GHz networks are rolled out, while sub-6GHz networks that will blanket most of the nation are not likely to cause such an interference.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

AbhiD
Reply

1. AbhiD

Posts: 865; Member since: Apr 06, 2012

5G is seriously unnecessary no matter what companies or people say or think. Not only it's going to cause more damage to human health (very high frequencies and with network towers at every nook and corner of street), be ready to see massive increase in cases of brain diseases cropping up in coming decades. Even other body parts are going to see adverse impact. 4G is more than enough, speeds are enough and with a little more optimisation and coverage, they can get even better. Why is that no proper study was conducted to see if there were any ill effects of 5G waves? Could have alleviated fears. What's to hide?

posted on 41 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

apple-ipad-pro-2020-design-specs-leak
Here's what the Apple iPad Pro 2020 series (probably) looks like
Google-Pixel-4-XL-vs-Samsung-Galaxy-Note-10
Google Pixel 4 XL vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
samsung-galaxy-s11e-big-mistake-editorial
Samsung is about to make a big mistake with the Galaxy S11e
galaxy-s11-release-galaxy-buds-plus-fold-2
The day of the Galaxy S11 event leaked (again), launching alongside AirPods Pro killers
samsung-galaxy-s11-s20-name
The Galaxy S11 might not be Samsung's next flagship
ultra-thin-real-foldable-glass-for-samsung-galaxy-fold-2
Samsung will employ real glass on the Galaxy Fold 2 display
t-mobile-looked-at-merging-with-sprint-and-comcast
Top secret internal T-Mobile documents leak revealing plans to merge with Sprint and Comcast
oneplus-too-many-things-at-once-editorial
Is OnePlus trying to do too many things at once?

Popular stories

att-customer-still-awaits-return-of-money-she-overpaid
Woman overpays AT&T by over $5K and still awaits the return of her money
Galaxy-S11-no-bezel-design-leaks-its-crazy
Galaxy S11+ front panel leak reveals Samsung is about to kill the bezel
samsung-galaxy-s10-s10-plus-s10e-amazon-christmas-deals
Samsung's Galaxy S10 family is massively discounted again in last-minute Amazon Christmas sale
apple-has-a-plan-to-bypass-carriers
Apple reportedly has plans to bypass carriers and deliver data itself to the iPhone
t-mobile-looked-at-merging-with-sprint-and-comcast
Top secret internal T-Mobile documents leak revealing plans to merge with Sprint and Comcast
apple-is-giving-away-a-free-gift-every-day-
Apple is giving iOS users a free daily surprise gift starting today
some-pixel-users-have-yet-to-receive-december-update
Bah Humbug! Some Pixel users have yet to receive the December update
get-google-assistant-to-forget-what-you-just-said
Learn the commands that get Google Assistant to forget what it just heard

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless